French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Bernarda Pera

Date: June 5, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Ons Jabeur vs Bernarda Pera preview

2023 French Open - Day Seven Ons Jabeur

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will square off against Bernarda Pera in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open on Monday.

Jabeur has made a decent start to the season so far, chalking up 14 wins from 20 matches and a title-winning run at the Charleston Open. She also reached the semi-finals at the Adelaide International 1 and the Stuttgart Open.

Despite a disappointing first-round exit in Rome, the Tunisian quickly regained her composure upon arriving in Paris. She showcased her resilience by securing impressive victories over the likes of Lucia Bronzetti, Oceane Dodin, and Olga Danilovic, propelling her to the fourth round.

The World No. 7 outlasted the Serbian Danilovic in an absorbing three set encounter 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023-Day Five: Bernarda Pera

Bernarda Pera, on the other hand, has made an encouraging start to the new 2023 season, garnering 15 wins from 27 matches and qaurter-final runs at the Hobart International and the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She also reached the third round at the 2023 Australian Open.

The American has been outstanding at the French Open, silencing her critics with victories over strong opponents like Anett Kontaveit, Donna Vekic, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto en route to the fourth round.

Her emphatic 6-4, 7-6(2) win against Cocciaretto showcased her exceptional skills and determination. She'll be entering the fourth round high on confidence and poses a formidable threat to her upcoming opponents.

Ons Jabeur vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

The head-to-head between Jabeur and Pera is tied at 1-1. The Tunisian defeatea Pera most recently at the 2019 Guangzhou Open in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Ons Jabeur Bernarda Pera

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (to be updated)

Ons Jabeur vs Bernarda Pera prediction

2023 French Open - Day Seven Ons Jabeur

The fourth-round clash between Ons Jabeur and Bernarda Pera at the 2023 French Open promises to be an exciting battle on the clay courts of Paris. With their contrasting styles and recent form, both players are poised to leave their mark on this pivotal encounter.

Jabeur, the seventh seed, has showcased her prowess this season with notable victories and a title-winning campaign at the Charleston Open. Known for her finesse and variety, the Tunisian's game revolves around her exquisite shot-making and strategic court positioning.

Her ability to mix up her shots and exploit her opponent's weaknesses could prove pivotal in this match. She possesses a lethal forehand and exceptional court coverage, allowing her to dictate play and force errors.

Pera, on the other hand, has displayed remarkable resilience and determination throughout the tournament. The American's powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play have troubled her opponents. The left-handed players ability to unleash blistering winners from both wings could trouble Jabeur, who thrives on rhythm and precision.

The head-to-head record stands at 1-1, with each player claiming a victory over the other. However, recent form suggests that Jabeur may have the slight edge. Her ability to adapt to different playing conditions and her stellar performances in Major tournaments over the last two years make her a formidable opponent.

However, with Pera's aggressive approach and determination, an upset cannot be ruled out, making this clash an enticing prospect for tennis fans worldwide.

The outcome of this match will depend on who can execute their game plan effectively and exploit their opponent's weaknesses. With both players hungry for success and aiming to progress further in the tournament, this clash is set to be a thrilling battle of contrasting styles.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes