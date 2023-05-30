French Open 2023: Tommy Paul vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Tommy Paul vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: June 1, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Tommy Paul vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Tommy Paul at the 2023 French Open.

16th seed Tommy Paul will take on Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday.

Paul commenced his campaign in Paris against Dominic Stricker in the first round. A single break of serve early on in the opening set sealed the deal in the American's favor. He started the second set by securing a break of serve, but his opponent broke back immediately to level the score.

Paul nabbed another service break to go 2-1 up. He then bagged the last three games of the set to clinch it. A break of serve at the start of the third set put the American in the lead.

Paul held four match points on Stricker's serve at 5-3, but the Swiss managed to get himself out of trouble for a hold of serve. He then stepped up to serve for the match in the following game and did so with ease to complete a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Jarry was up against Hugo Dellien in the first round. The former started the match by breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match. The Chilean held on to the advantage he acquired to claim the opener.

Jarry took an early lead in the second set as well by breaking Dellien's serve in the third game of the set. This proved to be more than enough for him to bag the set. The third set was a bit one-sided, with the Chilean going on a five-game run to win the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Tommy Paul vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tommy Paul vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul +105 -1.5 (+175) Over 39.5 (-120) Nicolas Jarry -135 +1.5 (-250) Under 39.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Nicolas Jarry at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters.

Paul played at a pretty decent level to defeat Stricker in the previous round, though he was helped by his opponent's frequent mistakes. He finished the match with 25 winners in contrast to 17 unforced errors. Jarry was in even better form compared to the American. He didn't lose his serve even once, erasing all six break points that he faced.

Jarry also fired 11 aces, while striking 43 winners. His unforced error count stood at 39. His big serve and strong forehand make a deadly combination on clay. Paul had a rather underwhelming clay swing in the lead-up to the French Open. He won just one match at the ATP level, though he did reach the final of a Challenger event.

Jarry, on the other hand, is fresh off a title-winning run at the Geneva Open. He defeated players like Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov to win the title. The Chilean is in great form at the moment and is likely to move past Paul to make it to the next round.

Pick: Nicolas Jarry to win in four sets.

