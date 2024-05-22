French Open 2024: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka

The 2024 French Open is set to get underway from Sunday, May 26. This year's edition is all the more important for players as they'll return here in a few weeks for the 2024 Olympics. Whoever performs well during the claycourt Major will have a good shot at securing the gold medal as well.

While a few top-10 players have been inconsistent in terms of their results, others, like Jessica Pegula, have been out of action due to an injury. Madison Keys has been in good form these days. Jelena Ostapenko, a former champion in Paris, has performed well this year but she tends to blow hot and cold from one tournament to another.

A clear hierarchy has been established during this clay swing. A few top players have distanced themselves from their peers with their superior results, and are the leading picks to triumph in Paris. On that note, here's a look at the contenders for the women's singles title at the 2024 French Open:

#5 - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Miami Open.

Collins shifted gears all of a sudden after her slow start to the season. She nabbed the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open. She rode the wave of momentum to kick off her clay swing with another title, this time at the Charleston Open.

Collins' winning streak came to an end at the hand of Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. She lost to the Belarusian yet again in the semifinals of the Italian Open.

The American is making the most of her swansong. She'll be eager to make an impact at the French Open, where her best result has been a quarterfinal showing in 2020. Given her form, she could certainly pummel her way to the title.

#4 - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is the fourth seed at the French Open.

Rybakina has been one of the season's most in-form players, winning three titles from five finals so far. She won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart to start the clay swing and reached the semifinals in Madrid.

The Kazakh couldn't defend her Italian Open title due to illness. Her best result at the French Open has been a quarterfinal appearance in 2022. She made the third round last year but withdrew due to illness.

With a 30-5 win-loss record for the year, not many players have been able to stop Rybakina once she gets going. If her health holds up, she could make a play for her second Major title.

#3 - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is a former French Open finalist.

Gauff's results during this clay swing have gotten better and better with every tournament. She reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, though she needed to win just one match to do so. She made the fourth round in Madrid and registered her best result on the red dirt at the Italian Open.

Gauff reached the semifinals in singles and the final in doubles in Rome. The American is a former runner-up at the French Open, going down to Swiatek in the championship round a couple of years ago. She made the quarterfinals in Paris last year and has a 15-4 record at the venue.

Gauff's biggest obstacle on clay would be overcoming Swiatek, against whom she has a lopsided 10-1 record. The Pole has sent her packing out of the French Open the last two years, so if she finds a way to outfox the World No. 1, the title could be hers.

#2 - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka went through a rough patch following a successful title defense at the Australian Open. She rediscovered her groove during the clay swing as she reached back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome.

Sabalenka was the defending champion in Madrid and almost claimed the title as well. However, she squandered three championship points as Swiatek snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The two contested the Rome final as well but it wasn't as competitive, with the Belarusian losing in straight sets.

Sabalenka only made it past the third round of the French Open for the first time last year. She reached the semifinals and was a point away from advancing to the final but blew a match point during her loss to Karolina Muchova.

Sabalenka's consistency at the Majors makes her the favorite to make a deep run. She hasn't lost before the semifinals of the last six Majors and has made the final of the previous two. Despite her losing record to Swiatek, she's one of the few players who can challenge her. If the Belarusian raises her level, she could lay her hands on the winner's trophy.

#1 - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is the defending champion at the French Open.

Swiatek is without a doubt the leading title contender to win the French Open. She's on a 12-match winning streak following her title wins in Madrid and Rome. She's now on track to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2013 to sweep the three biggest tournaments on clay.

Swiatek has an impressive 28-2 record in Paris. Should she win her fourth title here, she'll join Monica Seles and Justine Henin as the only players to do a three-peat at the French Open.

Swiatek's dominance on clay is evident by her 77-10 record on the surface. Given her current trajectory, it wouldn't be too surprising to see her approach Rafael Nadal-like stats on clay in the near future. The Pole is the player to beat in Paris but given her form, it doesn't look like she'll allow anyone to do so.