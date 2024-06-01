French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz secured wins over J.J. Wolf and Jesper De Jong to reach the third round, where he took on 28th seed Sebastian Korda. The pair traded service breaks to start the match, after which they remained steady on serve over the next few games.

The Spaniard upped the ante towards the end, claiming three games on the trot to claim the opening set. He relinquished his lead in the second set as Korda stepped up his game to level the score.

Alcaraz got the job done in the ensuing tie-break to nab another set. He played some of his best tennis this week in the third set. A single break of serve in the set proved to be enough for him to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime knocked out Yoshihito Nishioka and Henri Squire to reach the third round, where he was up against 15th seed Ben Shelton. The Canadian surged ahead in the first set thanks to an early break.

Auger-Aliassime held a set point on Shelton's serve at 5-3 but the latter fended it off to eke out a service hold. The match was suspended after that due to heavy rains, with the play resuming the following day.

The Canadian didn't waste any time and served out the set to put himself in the lead. He raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, a deficit Shelton couldn't recover from, which cost the latter another set. Auger-Aliassime continued to dictate the play in the third set and gave away only one game in it for a 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Alcaraz 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard won their previous encounter at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz

-750

+1.5 (-2000)

Over 34.5 (-110)

Felix Auger-Aliassime

+475

-1.5 (+675)

Under 34.5 (-125)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime played a great match against Shelton to make the fourth round in Paris for the second time. He didn't face a single break point, his forehand was firing on all cylinders, and won 86 percent of his first serve points.

Alcaraz was pretty solid against Korda as well, showing glimpses of his top form after his recent injury woes. He fired 38 winners and committed 27 unforced errors in the previous round.

Auger-Aliassime enjoyed early success against Alcaraz, winning their first three encounters, though the latter has started to turn things around. The Spaniard has won their last couple of matches in straight sets, losing his serve just once across both contests.

Auger-Aliassime found plenty of success using drop shots against Shelton but that tactic might not work against Alcaraz, who's court coverage is stellar. The Canadian could pip his rival in forehand exchanges, considering the Spaniard could still be cautious after his injury.

However, Auger-Aliassime has never been past this stage in Paris, while Alcaraz hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of the last four Majors. The Spaniard is a big match player, and will be the favorite to reach the next round.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.