French Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Medvedev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Eight

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday (May 30).

Medvedev is a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour. He's garnered 25 wins from 32 matches, including runner-up finishes in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. The Russian also reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, where he was forced to withdraw mid-match due to an injury.

The 28-year-old entered Paris on the back of a fourth-round exit in Rome. He started his campaign with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win over Dominic Koepfer in the opening round.

2024 French Open - Kecmanovic gets ready to serve - Day 2

Miomir Kecmanovic, meanwhile, has amassed 13 mins from 27 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance in the Mexican Open and a fourth round finish in the Australian Open. He also reached the second round of the Madrid Open, where he lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Serb entered Paris on the back of a third-round exit in Rome. He started his expedition with an excellent win against Thiago Monteiro in the opening round. Kecmanovic defeated the Brazilian 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in two hours and 38 minutes.

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Kecmanovic 3-0. He defeated the Serbian most recently in the 2023 Adelaide International.

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -350 -1.5(-190) Under 35.5(-115) Miomir Kecmanovic +260 +1.5(+135) Over 35.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Medvedev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Eight

Medvedev has struggled to stamp his authority on clay and execute his ever-reliant all-round game. With a mediocre campaign since the beginning of the clay swing, he'll be eager to find his range and work on his weaknesses.

Kecmanovic has also struggled to impress on the surface during the last few weeks. He showcased his potential on clay by reaching the finals in Estoril last year, but couldn't get over the line against Casper Ruud. If he manages to craft out a proper game plan against Medvedev, he has a good chance of causing an upset in this bout.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and makes use of the conditions on Thursday will have the upper hand in this encounter. Kecmanovic's fiery groundstrokes and solid all-round game can pose a threat to Medvedev's resilience on the court. However, the Russian should be able to dig deep and edge past the Serb in the second round.

Pick: Medvedev to win in four sets.