French Open 2024 Day 1: Women's singles prediction ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Rebecca Sramkova, Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic

The women's singles at the French Open 2024 will feature some interesting matches on the opening day. Players who have previously succeeded at this tournament like Amanda Anisimova and Barbora Krejcikova will feature on the opening day.

Amanda Anisimova reached the semifinals in 2019 and Barbora Krejcikova won her only singles Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2021.

Without further ado, let's look at some of the matches on the opening day of the women's singles at the 2024 French Open (May 26).

#1 Amanda Anisimova vs Rebecca Sramkova

Amanda Anisimova at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Amanda Anisimova had a good start to the season by making it to the 4R at the Australian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. The American's form has dipped since then, especially on the clay.

Anisimova's win over Alize Cornet in the opening round at the Charleston Open is the only clay-court win under her belt in 2024. The 2019 semi-finalist had to use the protected ranking provision to enter this year's tournament.

Rebecca Sramkova, on the other hand, had a good outing at the Italian Open in the buildup to the French Open. The Slovak won 5 straight matches at the tournament (including the qualifiers). She lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16. Sramkova won three consecutive qualifiers en route to the main draw at Roland Garros.

This will be the first meeting between the pair. Anisimova might have historical success at the French Open, but Sramkova's current form on the clay might give her the edge.

Pick: Sramkova to win in three sets.

#2 Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic

Barbora Krejcikova at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 5

Former champion and 24th seed Barbora Krejcikova will begin her campaign at Roland Garros by facing Viktorija Golubic in the first round. The former Grand Slam champion has shown only glimpses of her peak form in 2024. After her quarterfinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, the Czech has had a mixed season on the tour. As for her clay-court form, Krejcikova has not won a single match on the surface in 2024.

On the other hand, Viktorija Golubic has played at only one WTA event on the clay. The Swiss failed to make it to the main draw at the Italian Open after losing in her second qualifier. Her overall form throughout the season does not inspire confidence.

The pair have met 5 times on the tour with the Czech leading the head-to-head 3-2. Krejcikova won their last encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The current form of both players is not great, but Krejcikova's experience should help the 2021 champion prevail.

Pick: Krejcikova in straight sets.

#3 Ajla Tomljanovic vs Dayana Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska at the WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024 - Day 2

Ajla Tomljanovic was given a wildcard to participate in the French Open. The Australian's 2024 season has been difficult as she has not played much due to injury. The French Open will be her first clay tournament this year. Tomljanovic's win over Petra Martic in the Australian Open 1R is her sole victory this season.

Dayana Yastremska, on the other hand, made early-round exits at the clay tournaments before the French Open. However, these losses came against top seeds like Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in the early rounds of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open respectively. Yastremska is the 30th seed at Roland Garros.

The pair have met three times with the Ukrainian winning all three encounters, the last of which came at Wuhan in 2019. Given Tomljanovic's form and the head-to-head record, Yastremska should prevail.

Pick: Yastremska in straight sets.

#4 Marta Kostyuk vs Laura Pigossi

Marta Kostyuk at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Four

18th seed Marta Kostyuk has had disappointing results on the clay surface in 2024. The Ukrainian faced first-round losses at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. However, Kostyuk recently reached the final of the Stuttgart Open where she lost to Elena Rybakina.

Laura Pigossi's results on the clay have not been great. The Brazilian could not qualify for the Madrid Open and the Italian Open main draws. She has struggled to qualify for the main draws of WTA tournaments throughout the season. However, Pigossi won three straight matches to make it to the main draw at Roland Garros.

This will be the first meeting between the pair on the WTA tour. Given their current form and ranking, Kostyuk should progress to the next round.

Pick: Kostyuk to win in straight sets.

#5 Caroline Garcia vs Eva Lys

Caroline Garcia at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - France v Great Britain

21st seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia will face German qualifier Eva Lys in the opening round of the French Open. Garcia recently made it to the semifinals at the Open de Rouen on the clay. However, she suffered early exits at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Eva Lys had not played at any WTA event on clay before the French Open. However, the German won three consecutive matches in the qualifiers to make it to the main draw.

This will be the first meeting between the two on the tour. Given her experience of playing on the big stage and with the crowd behind her, Garcia should be able to win the match.

Pick: Garcia to win in straight sets.