French Open 2024 Draw: Coco Gauff's projected path to the final ft. potential QF showdown with Ons Jabeur and SF with Iga Swiatek

The 2024 French Open draw was made public on Thursday, May 23, and Coco Gauff's road to the final gets tricky after an easy start. The American started the clay swing on a slow note but has gotten better with every passing tournament.

Gauff was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in the quarterfinals but won only one match to reach that stage. She won a couple of matches in Madrid before losing in the fourth round and made the semifinals in Rome.

Gauff is a former French Open runner-up, losing to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 final. She has a 15-4 record at the venue and hasn't lost before the quarterfinals the last three years. On that note, here's a look at the players she will have to go through to reach the final in Paris:

R1 opponent - Qualifier/Lucky loser

Gauff's quest for a second Grand Slam title begins against a qualifier or lucky loser. She will know her opponent after the conclusion of the qualifying rounds on Friday evening (May 24).

Possible R2 opponent - Alison Van Uytvanck/Qualifier/Lucky loser

This will be Van Uytvanck's first match on the main tour since February 2023. She was sidelined for a year due to injury and returned earlier this season. However, she has played only a handful of matches on the ITF circuit.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the qualifier or lucky loser eliminate Van Uytvanck and set up a meeting with Gauff. The American will be expected to win this round regardless of her opponent.

Possible R3 opponent - Dayana Yastremska

Thirteeth seed Yastremska is likely to cross paths with Gauff in the third round. However, the Ukrainian has blown hot and cold since her semifinal finish at the Australian Open, compiling a 5-8 record since then.

Ajla Tomljanovic, who's on the comeback trail, could instead find herself face-to-face with Gauff in the third round. Maria Timofeeva, who made a surprise fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open, could create waves on her debut in Paris to make it this far as well.

Possible R4 opponent - Beatriz Haddad Maia

Last year's semifinalist Haddad Maia could be Gauff's potential fourth-round adversary. Quarterfinals in Madrid and Strasbourg have been the Brazilian's best results during this clay swing, with her record on red dirt being 6-4.

Considering Haddad Maia has been a little inconsistent, other players could knock her out before this stage. Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated the Brazilian in Strasbourg, could do the same here. However, the Russian herself has been erratic with her results this year.

Former French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova could capitalize on her chances to make it this far too. The two Americans have split their previous two meetings evenly, but Gauff will be favored to triumph this time.

Possible QF opponent - Jelena Ostapenko/Ons Jabeur

Awaiting Gauff in the quarterfinals could be either Jabeur or Ostapenko. The Tunisian's results have been greatly affected by injuries, and she's 6-9 for the season. The American leads her 4-2 in the head-to-head and also won their only meeting at the French Open back in 2021.

One never knows what to expect with Ostapenko. She started the season on a strong note, but after a good couple of months, she has been quite up-and-down. She won the French Open in 2017 but hasn't made it past the third round on any other occasion.

Ostapenko trails Gauff 2-1 in the head-to-head, and the latter won their previous encounter at the 2023 US Open 6-0, 6-2. The young American's odds of winning once again seem favorable.

Possible SF opponent - Iga Swiatek

If Gauff faces two-time defending champion Swiatek in the semifinals, her campaign is likely to conclude at this stage. She recently lost to the World No. 1 for the 10th time at the Italian Open.

Given their one-sided rivalry, it's difficult to see Gauff beating Swiatek on her own turf. However, if someone else takes out the Pole beforehand, that could leave the door open for the American to reach her second final in Paris.

The in-form Danielle Collins is most likely to be that person. She has been on a roll the last couple of months, and while it won't be easy, Gauff could wear down her older compatriot to make the summit clash.

Possible Final opponent - Aryna Sabalenka/Elena Rybakina

Should Sabalenka reach the French Open final, it would be her third straight Major final. The last player to do the same was Serena Williams in 2016. The Belarusian has been in great form, and Swiatek has been the only player to stop her.

Sabalenka lost to the Pole in the Madrid and Rome finals. Her rivalry with Gauff is a close one, with the latter leading 4-3. The Belarusian won their most recent encounter en route winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

The two contested last year's US Open final as well, which was won by Gauff. Another final between them would be quite entertaining, and the American could become the new World No. 2 if she wins.

Rybakina had to forgo her title defence at the Italian Open due to an illness. She has won three titles from five finals this year, including one on clay. The Kazakh could make a deep run here given her form, provided that she's fully healthy. Gauff won their only completed match at the 2022 Canadian Open in three sets.

Gauff would like to back up her US Open triumph with another Major trophy. She's a good player on clay, so if she steps up her game, she could go all the way in Paris.