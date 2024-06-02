French Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (15) Elina Svitolina

Date: June 3, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 French Open (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will take on former top-10 player Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Monday (June 3).

Rybakina dispatched Greet Minnen and Arantxa Rus in straight sets to book a third-round date with 25th seed Elise Mertens. The Kazakh trailed by a break twice in the first set but broke back immediately on both occasions to keep up with her opponent.

Mertens' failure to capitalize on her lead came back to haunt her. Rybakina broke her serve in the 10th game of the set to take it. The Kazakh was relentless in the second set as she raced to the finish line to complete a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Svitolina, meanwhile, staged a comeback to oust former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round. She then beat Diane Parry in straight sets to make the third round, where Ana Bogdan awaited her.

Svitolina overcame a break deficit to go 5-3 up in the first set. She served for the opener but blew a set point as Bogdan broke back to keep herself in contention. The Ukrainian got the upper hand in the end, breaking her opponent's serve in the final game of the set to claim it.

The second set had frequent momentum shifts as players struggled to hold serve for the most part. With six breaks of serve across eight games, Svitolina's two service holds proved crucial in securing a 7-5, 6-2 win for her.

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Svitolina leads Rybakina 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Ukrainian won their previous encounter at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina

-350

+1.5 (-1000)

Over 21.5 (-110)

Elina Svitolina

+240

-1.5 (+475)

Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

The tournament has been a return to form for Svitolina, who has won three consecutive matches for the first time since the Australian Open. Bogdan gave her some trouble in the previous round but she managed to subdue her opponent by striking 28 winners.

Rybakina hasn't dropped a set all week and despite some early pushback by Mertens, she raised her level to get the job done. Svitolina has one-upped the Kazakh twice so far but needed three sets to secure the win on both occasions, including once on clay.

Rybakina, on the other hand, beat the Ukrainian in straight sets for her only win in this rivalry. Svitolina's gameplay has moved past the purely defensive archetype and she frequently takes the fight to her opponents these days.

Nevertheless, her game isn't as effortlessly offensive as Rybakina's. Armed with a strong serve and the ability to hit winners from all corners of the court, she loves to take charge of the proceedings from the get go. It wouldn't be a shocker if Svitolina won this match but based on their form, the Kazakh has the edge here.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.