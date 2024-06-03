French Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (12) Jasmine Paolini

Date: June 5, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina will face Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday.

Rybakina eliminated Greet Minnen, Arantxa Rus, and Elise Mertens in straight sets to book a fourth-round showdown with 15th seed Elina Svitolina. A nervy start to the match saw the pair exchange service breaks right off the bat.

Rybakina struck again in the fifth game to 3-2 up, and consolidated the break with a hold of serve. She then remained ahead until the end of the first set to claim it. The Kazakh appeared to be racing to victory as she quickly built up a 4-1 lead in the second set.

Svitolina fought back by going on a two-game run as she fervently tried to close the gap. She served to stay in the match at 5-3 but Rybakina broke her serve one last time to score a 6-4, 6-3 win.

After routine wins over Daria Saville and Hailey Baptiste, Paolini needed three sets to get past former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. She took on Elina Avanesyan in the fourth round.

Paolini was off to a slow start as she went down 4-0 in the first set. She bagged the next couple of games but Avanesyan halted her momentum with a break of serve to go up 5-3.

The Italian saved a couple of set points in the next game as she stopped her opponent from serving out the set. However, the Russian was able to get the job done on her second attempt to clinch the set.

Paolini got back on track in remarkable fashion as she dished out a bagel in the second set to level the proceedings. She didn't let go of the intensity in the third set either, conceding only one game for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 comeback win.

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Rybakina leads Paolini 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Kazakh won their previous encounter at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Elena Rybkina vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Jasmine Paolini at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Paolini's comeback win over Avanesyan propelled her into a maiden Major quarterfinal. As for Rybakina, she continues to brush aside her opponents, having not dropped a set throughout the tournament.

The two recently faced off during the clay swing in Stuttgart, with Rybakina edging past Paolini in three sets en route to the title. Her other in this match-up also came on clay, which was during her title-winning run at last year's Italian Open.

Paolini's only win in this rivalry came courtesy of the Kazakh's mid-match retirement. She's outmatched when it comes to serve and firepower in her shots, though she's an excellent mover on clay compared to Rybakina.

Both are eyeing to make the last four in Paris for the first time, and for Paolini, her first Major semifinal as well. Nerves affected her gameplay in the previous round. If she's off to another slow start because of it, Rybakina won't let her back into the match that easily. The Kazakh has more experience at this stage of a Major, which could ultimately sway the tide in her favor.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.