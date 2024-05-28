French Open 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Henri Squire preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Henri Squire

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: €53,478,000

Where to Watch: USA- Tennis Channel, UK- Sky Sports, Canada- TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Henri Squire preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Thirteen (Image: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 21st seed, will try to extend his Roland Garros campaign when he plays German qualifier Henri Squire in the major's second round. The Canadian's clay-court form has been quite middling so far this season. He lost to Lorenzo Sonego in the early rounds at the Monte-Carlo Masters. But after victories over Jiri Lehecka and Jannik Sinner, as well as a strong win over fifth seed Casper Ruud, Aliassime advanced to the Madrid Open finals, where he was defeated by Andrey Rublev. However, the Italian Open didn't go as expected, as he was handed an early-round exit. In his first-round match at Roland Garros, Aliassime played exceptional tennis against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to advance to the next round.

For Henri Squire, the French Open is proving to be a breakthrough tournament. The German has only played at challenger-level tournaments this season, winning his maiden title in Hamburg. The only ATP tournament he played was the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich, where Squire could not make it to the main draw.

However, the German has exceeded expectations at Roland Garros by defeating three consecutive challengers to make it to the main draw. In the opening round, he defeated a higher-ranked opponent, Max Purcell in a match that lasted for over for three hours.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Henri Squire head-to-head

This is the first time the pair will face each other on the tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Henri Squire odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Total Games Henri Squire +775 +1.5 (+300) Under 32.5 (-140) Felix Auger-Aliassime -1600 -1.5 (-500) Over 32.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Henri Squire prediction

Aliassime has been a proven player on the Grand Slam stage, with quarter-final appearances at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Aliassime also made a semi-final appearance at the US Open in 2021.

On the other hand, this is the first time Squire has qualified for the main draw at a Grand Slam event. In his opening round match, the German player engaged in a thrilling five-set battle that required a super-tiebreak to decide the winner at the conclusion of the fifth set.

Aliassime has the experience and skill-set to play on clay. These two aspects make him the firm favorite to win the match. Additionally, Squire played a longer match than his Canadian opponent, so he will be worn out, further favoring Aliassime.

Pick- Aliassime to win in straight sets