French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs [Q] Leolia Jeanjean

Date: May 27, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean preview

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will begin her 2024 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against home hope Leolia Jeanjean.

Swiatek, the top seed at this year’s tournament, comes into the tournament with an impressive 38-4 win-loss record this season. On clay, she has gone 14-1, with her only loss coming against Elena Rybakina in Stuttgart. The last time the Pole lost a match in the French capital was three years ago when she faltered in the 2021 quarterfinal against Maria Sakkari.

Jeanjean at the 2022 French Open.

Jeanjean, meanwhile, has not won any main draw matches on clay this year. She, in fact, holds a negative win-loss record for the season at 9-11.

That said, form has meant little for the Frenchwoman when playing at home. She came into the 2022 French Open with no big results to show but reached the third round after scoring her first top-10 win over Karolina Pliskova.

Jeanjean picked up another win at last year’s tournament and has three wins to her name at this year’s qualification rounds.

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean head-to-head

Swiatek and Jeanjean have never played against each other on Tour before.

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek



Leolia Jeanjean







(Odds to be updated)

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean prediction

Swiatek will be the heavy favorite.

Both Iga Swiatek and Leolia Jeanjean are extremely comfortable on clay and their best results have come on this surface.

That said, Swiatek's dominance has been far greater, as she finds herself with a chance at a hat-trick of French Open titles. The Pole is one of the best movers on the court and slides naturally on the clay. Her topspin heavy forehand works like magic on the red dirt, as she has that extra bit of time to take the big swings at the ball.

Swiatek will look to take on the role of the aggressor when she steps out on the court but will need to be careful. Jeanjean does not give away too many free points and likes to hang around in rallies enough to extract errors.

The Frenchwoman will have the support of the home crowd and will play sans any pressure. She has shown her ability to shine on clay and might be quick to come out of the gates. However, the longer the match goes on, the more comfortable Swiatek will get and that’s where the trouble may begin for the underdog.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in straight sets