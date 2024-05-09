French Open 2024: Is Iga Swiatek the presumptive favourite for another Roland Garros title?

Iga Swiatek has dominated on the European clay in her young career and will look to secure a record-equalling third successive Roland Garros title at the French Open 2024.

Throughout the Open Era, only Monica Seles and Justine Henin have managed to win three French Open titles in a row. Despite it being such a hard feat to achieve, there is an air of certainty around Swiatek accomplishing it, largely due to her dominance on clay courts.

Iga Swiatek's record on the clay court

Iga Swiatek is fresh off winning the Madrid Open 2024

Iga Swiatek is at her best on the clay court. The Polish star has achieved incredible success on the surface at the young age of 22 and her record is the best among current WTA players.

Swiatek has her best win percentage on clay, as she has won 86.16% of her matches on the surface. This win rate has also resulted in titles for the 22-year-old as she has already won eight tournaments on European clay, including the recent 2024 Madrid Open and three French Open titles.

Since 2022, Swiatek has won 45 matches while losing just four during the clay season.

Her record at the French Open is even more impressive when you compare it with Rafael Nadal. The Spanish star had won four French Open titles at the age of 22 and Swiatek could match that feat with a title win at Roland Garros 2024.

Swiatek has won 25 of her last 26 matches at the French Open, including three title wins in four years. With her dominance showing no signs of slowing down, the Pole will be the player to beat again at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek will start the French Open 2024 as the favourite to do the 'three-peat'

With history on her side and formidable current form, Iga Swiatek will start as the heavy favourite to win the French Open. The three-time champion in Paris is fresh off a successful outing, having won the Madrid Open for the first time.

Swiatek's game is perfectly suited for the clay court as she thrives on longer rallies and likes to dominate from the baseline. Also, her natural ability to slide helps her dictate the game from anywhere on the court. That and her incredible forehand have made the Pole one of the best clay court players in the world.

Only Swiatek has dominated clay court tennis as much as the great Rafael Nadal has in recent history. The Spanish player has achieved unparalleled success on the clay surfaces of Roland Garros. However, with his apparent retirement, Swiatek may be poised to take over as the new clay court specialist.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are her only real threats going into Roland Garros. She will thus be confident of achieving a historic fourth title at the French Open to move past Serena Williams, who has three.

If Swiatek does manage to win the French Open, it will not just be another Grand Slam title in her kitty but also the potential start of a legacy on the clay courts of Roland Garros.