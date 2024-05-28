French Open 2024: Liudmila Samsonova vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Liudmila Samsonova vs (PR) Amanda Anisimova

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Liudmila Samsonova vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg. (Photo: Getty)

Seventeenth seed Liudmila Samsonova will take on Amanda Anisimova in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, May 29.

Samsonova notched up her best result of the clay swing by reaching the semifinals in Strasbourg last week. She secured wins over Barbora Krejcikova, Leylah Fernandez, and Beatriz Haddad Maia before losing to eventual champion Madison Keys.

Samsonova was drawn against former Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette in the first round here. The Russian was in control of the match from start to finish as she lost only one game in each set for a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Anisimova, meanwhile, began her French Open campaign against qualifier Rebecca Sramkova. The American was off to a good start in the first set as she led 3-0. However, her opponent fought back to level the score and take the set to a tie-break.

Anisimova outplayed Sramkova in the tie-break to claim the set. The American raced ahead in the second set courtesy of an early break but relinquished her lead as the two were back on even terms. However, she snagged another break to go 5-4 up and then served out the match for a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Samsonova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova

-200 +1.5 (-500) Over 21.5 (-115) Amanda Anisimova

+155 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Liudmila Samsonova vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Anisimova at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Samsonova was in no mood to play around as she made light work of Linette in the first round. It was one of the best matches she has played all year. She didn't face a single break point and served excellently throughout the match.

Anisimova's win over Sramkova was only her second on clay this season. However, she's a former French Open semifinalist, making the last four in 2019. Despite a few hiccups, the American got over the finish line in the previous round.

Given her winning record against Samsonova, Anisimova will fancy her odds of making it further in Paris. She has won both of their previous matches in straight sets, including one in Australia earlier this year. Both are heavy hitters armed with an impressive serve.

However, Anisimova's judicious shotmaking has always tilted this match-up in her favor. She's the favorite to win for the third time against Samsonova unless the latter replicates her performance from the first round, which could lead to a different outcome.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.

