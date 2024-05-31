French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (30) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: June 1, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Novak Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic is set to face 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 French Open on Saturday, June 1.

Djokovic enters the match after defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Roberto Carballes Baena in the first two rounds. Despite both victories being in straight sets, the Serb had to put up a strong fight.

During his match against Hugues Herbert, Djokovic faced some pressure in the second set as the Frenchman's heavy kick serve tested him to his limits, but he gained an early 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker to secure the upper hand. The Serb ultimately won 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4.

In contrast, Djokovic had a smoother experience against Carballes Baena. Though briefly challenged by the unseeded Spaniard, he secured a routine 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory to advance to the third round of Roland-Garros.

Lorenzo Musetti

Meanwhile, Musetti had to overcome Daniel Galan and home favorite Gael Monfils, winning both matches in straight sets.

Musetti defeated Galan 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 with little hassle before facing Monfils, who was making his 17th career appearance in Paris and handed the Frenchman a 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 defeat on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

With 31 winners to just 17 unforced errors, converting six of 11 break points, and winning 74 percent of points on his first serve during his match against Monfils, the Italian secured a spot in the third round of the Claycourt Slam.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Djokovic and Musetti have met five times on the ATP Tour so far, with the head-to-head standing at 4-1 in the former's favor. Their most recent encounter was at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, where the Serb came out on top with a 7-5, 6-3 score.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic





Lorenzo Musetti







(Odds will be updated once available)

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be the favorite to win against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 French Open. However, there's something to consider: the Serb hasn't been in ideal form throughout the year and has yet to secure a title.

Last year, the outcome might have been clear, but this year, uncertainties loom over the 24-time Grand Slam champion's form, particularly following an incident during the Italian Open where he was accidentally struck in the head by a metal water bottle.

While it would be unwise to underestimate Djokovic, Musetti could well seize this opportunity on the way to lifting his first Major. This is particularly notable given that Musetti took Djokovic to a deciding set in Roland-Garros in 2021. Therefore, the Italian might just repeat his heroics and secure a place in the fourth round.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in five sets.

