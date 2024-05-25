French Open 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Harold Mayot preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Sebastian Korda vs Harold Mayot

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Sebastian Korda vs Harold Mayot preview

Korda at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

Twenty-seventh seed Sebastian Korda will take on Harold Mayot in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Korda has made a modest start to the season so far, garnering 13 wins from 25 matches, including a semifinal appearance in the Adelaide International. He also reached the third round of the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

The American put up a decent performance in the 2024 Italian Open this month. He started his campaign with an emphatic win over Flavio Cobolli, but couldn't tip the scales in his favor against Taylor Fritz. The World No. 12 outclassed Korda 6-3,6-4, in one hour and 11 minutes.

Mayot at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Four

Harold Mayot, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2024. He's amassed a runner-up finish in the Barlette Challenger and a semifinal appearance at the Quimper Challenger so far. Mayot also reached the quarterfinals of the Open Sud De France, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

The 22-year-old will enter Paris on the back of an early exit in the Lyon Open. Despite a valiant effort against Daniel Elahi Galan, he fell to the Colombian in the second round of the qualifiers, 6-2, 7-6(6). Mayot will be eager to make a good start on his second appearance at the French Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Harold Mayot head-to-head

The head-to-head between Korda and Mayot is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Sebastian Korda vs Harold Mayot odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Harold Mayot

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Harold Mayot prediction

Korda at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

A thrilling encounter is on the cards between Sebastian Korda and Harold Mayot in the first round of the French Open. Both players will be eager to make a deep run in Paris.

Korda has shown glimpses of his immense potential this season but is yet to hit top gear and register a strong result. The American needs to raise his level and strengthen his approach against higher-ranked opponents. He is known for his technical ability and quick decision-making skills on court.

Mayot, on the contrary, is still finding his feet at the highest level. His record on clay is slightly better this season as compared to other surfaces, highlighting his potential to do well in Paris. The Frenchman likes to set up his points from the baseline and has a decent all-around game on the court.

Ultimately, the player who executes their strategy efficiently and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, the tie will be tilted towards Korda. The American should be able to open his bag of tricks and begin with a win.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.