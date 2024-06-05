French Open 2024 SF: Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: Mirra Andreeva vs (12) Jasmine Paolini

Date: June 6, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Mirra Andreeva

Unseeded Mirra Andreeva will face 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open on Thursday, June 6.

Andreeva has been playing some of her best tennis at the tournament, with the red clay perfectly complementing her game. She began her campaign impressively by defeating Emina Bektas, 19th seed Victoria Azarenka, Peyton Stearns, and Varvara Gracheva before squaring off against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Andreeva pulled off a significant upset by defeating second seed Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 on June 5. This victory secured her a spot in her first Major semifinal after two hours and 29 minutes of play. The Russian delivered an impressive 43 winners compared to her opponent's 40.

Jasmine Polini

Paolini has showcased some impressive tennis in 2024 as well. She clinched her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, although her form experienced a slight dip afterwards.

However, the Italian regained momentum at Roland-Garros and secured a semifinal berth. On her way, she defeated Daria Saville, Hailey Baptiste, Bianca Andreescu, Elena Avanesyan, and fourth seed Elena Rybakina.

Paolini showcased a mesmerizing display of tennis against Rybakina on June 5, stunning the Kazakh with her formidable power and assertive play during extended rallies and ultimately came out on top with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 scoreline.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Andreeva and Paolini have met each other once on the WTA Tour so far at the Madrid Open this year, where the Russian won 7-6(2), 6-4.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -135 -1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-120) Jasmine Paolini +110 +1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Mirra Andreeva

The semifinal between Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini promises to be captivating, as both players have showcased exceptional form throughout the 2024 French Open.

Andreeva's game is characterized by a defensive approach, where she relies on her opponent's mistakes rather than aggressive shot-making. She plays it safe, avoiding unnecessary risks. Her backhand is a strong asset, and she utilizes slices effectively, especially after rallies, to disrupt her opponent's flow.

Meanwhile, Paolini brings an aggressive flair to her game, which is particularly impressive given her height of just 5'4" compared to her taller counterparts. Although she navigates clay courts well, her stature may present a challenge against someone like Andreeva.

Putting aside the height difference, Paolini possesses the experience and composure that could tilt the match in her favor. Her seasoned career contrasts with her 17-year-old opponent, suggesting she might have the edge in crucial moments if she can maintain her nerve under pressure.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini to win in three sets.