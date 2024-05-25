French Open 2024: Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund

Tournament: French Open 2024

Date: 26 May, 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €24,961,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund preview

Siegemund hits a forehand at the Italian Open

Former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin will be eager to go deep in Paris after a respectable comeback season in 2023. The American takes on Germany's Laura Siegemund in the first round of this year's French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Kenin was one of the top players on the WTA Tour at the beginning of the 2020s. She won her maiden Major title at the Australian Open in 2020 against all odds, before reaching a career-high ranking of No. 4 the same year.

Just when the young star was starting to look like a consistent contender for the big titles, she fell down the rankings due to form issues and injuries in 2021-22. The 25-year-old has picked herself well since then, though, returning to the WTA top 50 rankings last year.

Laura Siegemund, meanwhile, has done well for herself in what are veteran years of her career. While the German reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 earlier this year, she hasn't caused damage in singles in a long time.

Siegemund gave a respectable account of herself during this year's European claycourt swing. The 36-year-old won both of her BJK Cup qualifier matches against Brazil and also reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event in Zurich.

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Kenin leads Siegemund by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour.

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Sofia Kenin +130 +2.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-120) Laura Siegemund -160 -2.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-120)

All bets are sourced from BetMGM.

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Kenin hits a forehand at the 2024 Italian Open

Kenin has one of the highest racquet-head speeds on the WTA Tour. The American's aggression is built around her impeccable timing on the ball. She possesses one of the best double-handed backhands in the women's game and likes swatting it either down the line or cross-court.

Siegemund has an opposite approach to the game compared to Kenin. The German serves and volleys frequently, which is made possible by an accurate first serve. Having said that, her groundstrokes are a bit lightweight and might be undermined by her younger opponent.

Kenin will look to maintain a steady rhythm during the match and not commit too many errors. The American previously reached the title clash at Roland Garros in 2020; she could end up going far in the claycourt Major if she reaches anywhere near the level she put together on the terre battue four years ago.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.