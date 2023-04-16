Billie Jean King Cup 2023: USA, Canada and other teams who qualified for the Finals

The qualifying round of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup took place over the weekend to decide the eight teams that will join Switzerland and Australia in the Finals, which will take place later this year.

The United States brought a strong squad to the qualifiers and they didn't disappoint, beating Austria 4-0 in Delray Beach. Wins from Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula gave them a 3-0 lead before Gauff teamed up with Caty McNally to beat Melanie Klaffner and Sinja Krauss 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles clash.

Canada also booked their place in the finals by beating Belgium 3-2 in Vancouver. Leylah Fernandez gave her country the lead by beating Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-3 before Ysaline Bonaventure leveled things up for Belgium by defeating Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Fernandez restored Canada's lead with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Bonaventure next before Greet Minnen triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over Katherine Sebov.

With all to play for in the doubles fixture, Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez beat Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 to secure qualification for the Canadians.

The Czech Republic also qualified for the Finals by beating Ukraine 3-1 in Antalya. Wins from Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova gave the Czechs a 2-0 lead before Marta Kostyuk pulled one back by beating Krejcikova 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. However, Vondrousova beat Katarina Zavatska 6-3, 6-4 to book her country's place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Spain defeated Mexico 3-1 in Marbella to reach the Finals. The Spanish contingent earned the lead after Sara Sorribes Tormo's crushing 6-0, 6-0 win over Fernanda Contreras Gomez before Nuria Parrizas Diaz registered two straight-set wins to win the tie for her nation. Mexico managed a consolation win after Giuliana Olmos and Zarazua beat Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 6-7(5) [10-7].

Italy also booked their place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after edging out Slovakia 3-2 in Bratislava. Wins from Camila Giorgi and Martina Trevisan gave the Italians a 2-0 lead but Anna Karolina Schmeidlova and Viktoria Hruncakova won the next two matches to level things up for the Slovaks.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan won the decisive doubles fixture 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 over Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova to take Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

France, Germany and Kazakhstan also booked their place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Caroline Garcia in action at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round

France, Germany and Kazakhstan have also booked their respective spots in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The French beat Great Britain 3-1 in Coventry with star player Caroline Garcia leading from the front.

Garcia won both her matches against Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter while Alize Cornet defeated Dart to seal the tie for France. The Brits, however, managed to win the doubles fixture but it was nothing but a consolation prize for them.

Germany and Kazakhstan both secured 3-1 wins to book their respective spots in the finals. The Germans came back from behind to defeat Brazil in Stuttgart while the Kazakhs defeated Poland in Astana thanks to the exploits of Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva.

Romania and Slovenia locked horns in Koper, with the former taking a 2-0 lead thanks to wins from Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian. However, Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan won the next two matches to level the score.

The two then teamed up to beat Irina Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to complete a sensational comeback and take Slovenia to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

