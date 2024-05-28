French Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, May 29.

Tsitsipas commenced his quest for a maiden Major title against Marton Fucsovics. The two were engrossed in a closely contested first set, though the Greek eventually came out on top. He recovered from 3-0 down in the tie-break and later saved a set point en route to clinching the set.

Tsitsipas landed the first blow in the second set to go up a break but Fucsovics managed to get back on serve down the line. The Greek gained the upper hand once again towards the end as he bagged three games in a row to take the set. He ran away with the match after that, dropping only one game in the third set for a 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1 win.

Altmaier was drawn against Laslo Djere in his opener. The German captured the first couple of sets to put himself in the driver's seat. He led by a break in the third set as well but squandered his lead and lost the set in a tie-break.

Djere continued his comeback as he saved a match point en route to claiming the fourth set. He was the first to secure a break of serve in the decider but Altmaier broke back immediately to remain on even footing.

Djere then saved another four match points over his next two service games to force a tie-break. However, Altmaier finally managed to put an end to a spirited challenge by the Serb to score a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (6) win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

This will be the first tour meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -1600 +1.5 (-10000) Over 32.5 (-105) Daniel Altmaier

+775 -1.5 (+1050) Under 32.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Daniel Altmaier at the 2024 Australian Open.

Altmaier took the scenic route to victory in the first round as the match almost slipped out of his grasp. He held his nerve in the end to get over the finish line and snap a three-match losing skid at the ATP level.

Fucsovics gave Tsitsipas a tough time in the first couple of sets but the latter was able to weather the storm. While he narrowly edged out his opponent to win them, he played a lot better in the third set.

Tsitsipas has enjoyed considerable success on clay this season, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the final of the Barcelona Open. He'll still be wary of Altmaier, who isn't in good form but plays some of his best tennis in Paris.

Altmaier ousted Jannik Sinner in the second round here last year and knocked out Matteo Berrettini in the third round in 2020 as well. He's capable of giving Tsitsipas some trouble but based on their form, the Greek should make it through this clash.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.