"Years ago if you'd told me, I'd not have believed you" - Stefanos Tsitsipas ecstatic after winning 3rd Monte-Carlo Masters title in 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas was ecstatic after winning his third Monte-Carlo Masters title in 2024 and said that he would not have believed it if someone had told him years ago that he would win the tournament thrice.

The Greek beat Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to win his third title at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. His previous wins came in 2021 (d. Andrey Rublev) and 2022 (d. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina).

"Years ago, if you'd told me, would have been three, I'd not have believed you. You know it is truly unbelievable. The support I am receiving here in the last couple of years from pretty much everyone the whole week was wonderful," Tsitsipas said in his victory speech at Monte-Carlo Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas credited his team, stating that they have been quite loyal for many years, which he said he treasured the most.

"I am happy that you know I have such a supportive team by my side. In addition to that, we have been going on strong for many years. So, thank you for sticking by my side and being loyal to me. It's been the thing that I treasure the most," he said.

The Greek then congratulated Ruud and said that they had gone a long way from playing in smaller courts to locking horns at some of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour.

"I don't know if you guys know, but me and Casper Ruud started way back, long time, same age categories. So we have been playing from the smallest courts you can imagine to ending up in front of you playing in front of amazing crowds Italians, French, Monegasque," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been residing in Monaco, the city-state of which Monte-Carlo is a part since 2018, said that his experience of staying in the place has been quite good.

"I would like to thank Monaco for inviting me with arms open a few years ago. In late 2018, I came here and I started residing in Monaco. S0 the experience so far has been amazing, has opened a lot of doors for me," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to return to ATP top-10 after Monte-Carlo Masters win

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 at Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to the top-10 in the ATP Rankings after his third title at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday.

The Greek, who is ranked No. 12 now, is the fifth man to win the tournament more than three times after Rafael Nadal (11), Bjorn Borg (3), Thomas Muster (3) and Ilie Nastase (3).

"It has been very difficult, so to be back on the podiums, winning tournaments just feels amazing," Tsitsipas said after the win.

"The third time is even more special than the first or second time. This is an unbelievable win for me. Capturing that win today was nerve-wracking. I really wanted this trinity. I am extremely happy today," he added.

The 25-year-old arrived at Monte-Carlo with a modest record of 11-6 in the 2024 season. However, during his title run, he found his form at the tournament and beat three top-10 players—Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.