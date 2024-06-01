French Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: Sunday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 French Open

Ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will continue his quest for a maiden slam against an in-form Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round at the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Tsitsipas opened his campaign with a gritty 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Marton Fucsovics. He then navigated through a tight second-round encounter against Daniel Altmaier, churning out a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory.

Tsitsipas went up against Zhizhen Zhang in the third round. He jumped to the early lead, breaking Zhang on his very first service game with some fine net play. That break proved decisive as he went on to comfortably serve out the first set. It was a similar story in the second, with the early break proving to be enough as he sealed another routine set. A clinical display from the baseline in the third set handed Tsitsipas an emphatic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Arnaldi kicked off his campaign in the French capital with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over home favorite Arthur Fils in the opening round. Up against another Frenchman in the form of Alexandre Muller in round two, Arnaldi played a near-faultless match to seal a 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win.

The Italian then locked horns with sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round. Rublev got off to a great start by breaking first, but it was Arnaldi who fought back to seal the set emphatically in a tie-breaker with an audacious cross-court dig on set point.

The Italian broke twice in the second to hand himself a two-set lead. Arnaldi broke first again in the third set with an incredible forehand winner off Rublev's serve. This break proved decisive as he went on to seal a 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4 victory, arguably the biggest in his career so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Arnaldi haven't yet faced off in professional competition and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -550 -1.5 (-225) Over 35.5 (-120) Matteo Arnaldi +350 +1.5 (+160) Under 35.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

2024 French Open - Day 6

A gripping fourth-round encounter between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Arnaldi is on the cards, with both players heading into it on the back of some great form.

Tsitsipas has been on a roll on the clay this season and hasn't disappointed so far in the French capital. Bar the minor hiccup in his second round, he's played some terrific tennis otherwise. He's first on both wings and has looked dangerous on serve. His net play has been fantastic so far.

Arnaldi, meanwhile, played some of his best tennis in the previous round against Rublev. His tenacity and athleticism were truly a spectacle to watch. His calm demeanor must also be commended, as he was able to cooly navigate through tough situations with tremendous ease.

Despite the Italian's good form, Tsitsipas will be the favorite to stop him and go through to the last eight. The Greek will be hard to stop given his current form and how good he can be on clay.

Pick: Tsitsipas in four sets.