Matteo Arnaldi and his girlfriend Mia Savio recently attended Drake's concert after the Italian defeated Denis Shapovalov in the third round at the 2024 Miami Open.

At the 2024 Miami Open, Arnaldi defeated Arthur Fils in the first round 6-3, 6-4. The Italian then got the better of 17th seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-1 in the second round. Arnaldi next prevailed over Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6(7).

After his third-round victory, the Italian took some time off tennis and went to attend a Drake concert. Drake is currently on the It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour.

Savio took to Instagram to share snippets from the concert. She also uploaded a photo of the couple embracing each other.

"Get yourself a boyfriend who wins his match at 6 and takes you to Drake at 8,” wrote Mia Savio on her Instagram post.

Matteo Arnaldi to face Tomas Machac in the fourth round at 2024 Miami Open

Matteo Arnaldi at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Matteo Arnaldi is set to face Tomas Machac at the 2024 Miami Open. Arnaldi notably has reached the Round of 16 of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career.

Tomas Machac, on the other hand, defeated wildcard Darwin Blanch in the first round 6-4, 6-2. In the second round, Machac upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4. This is the Czech's biggest win of his career.

Machac credited compatriot Jakub Mensik, whose advice helped him beat Rublev. Mensik himself defeated Rublev in February at the 2024 Qatar Open.

"I asked Jakub Mensik. So he gave me some information. So it's great we have good relationship together. So I like this guy. He is playing really well. He is very young. He is 18 years old. So hopefully we will push ourselves to do better results. But it helps for sure that we can beat these kinds of players and help ourselves to give advice and everything," Machac said in the on-court interview.

The Czech then downed two-time Miami Open champion Andy Murray in a gruesome three-setter encounter. Machac was 5-3 up in the third set but the Brit fought back to keep the match alive. Machac put in an incredible effort to claim the match 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5).

Arnaldi and Machac square off on Tuesday (March 26) at the 2024 Miami Open for a place in the quarterfinals.