Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the 2024 Miami Open will see the start of the women's quarterfinals, while the men will fight it out in the fourth round.

Carlos Alcaraz continued his red-hot form with a win over Gael Monfils and extended his unbeaten run to eight matches. He'll next take on Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.

Danill Medvedev will continue his title defence against Dominik Koepfer, while Jannik Sinner will be up against Christopher O'Connell. Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, and Alex de Minaur are among the other big names in action on Tuesday.

Victoria Azarenka and Yulia Putintseva will face off in the first women's quarterfinal. Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari will renew their rivalry when they meet in the second quarterfinal bout of the day.

Here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 8 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Yulia Putintseva vs (27) Victoria Azarenka

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (23) Lorenzo Musetti vs (1) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs (4) Elena Rybakina

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (15) Karen Khachanov

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tomas Machac vs Matteo Arnaldi

followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs (22) Nicolas Jarry

followed by: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (11) Grigor Dimitrov vs (8) Hubert Hurkacz

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (9) Alex de Minaur vs Fabian Marozsan

followed by: (1) Elise Mertens/Hsieh Su-wei vs (Alt) Sofia Kenin/Bethanie Mattek-Sands

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2024?

Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on the biggest court, Stadium, along with Court 5, will start at 12 noon local time, while play on all other courts will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, Stadium, Court 5) Start Time (Day session, remaining courts) Start Time (Night session) USA/Canada March 26, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET March 26, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET March 26, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 26, 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET March 26, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET March 26, 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET India March 26, 2024, 9:30 p.m. ET March 26, 2024, 8:30 p.m. ET March 27, 2024, 4:30 a.m. ET