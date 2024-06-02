French Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Casper Ruud

Date: June 3, 2024

Tournament: French Open, 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: €53,478,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud preview

2024 French Open - Day 5

The fourth round of the 2024 French Open will see a match-up between two-time runner-up and seventh seed Casper Ruud and the 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

The Norwegian has been in great form on the clay surface this season. Ruud has already won titles in Barcelona and Geneva defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tomas Machac in the finals respectively. The title in Barcelona was the first one that Ruud had won above the ATP 250 series. He also made it to the Monte-Carlo final but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ruud has faced some difficult matches in the early rounds at the French Open this year. In the second round, he was taken to five sets by Alejandro Davidovic Fokina. In the previous round too, it took him four sets to dispatch the 28th seed, Tomas Etcheverry.

Taylor Fritz has shown great improvement in his play on the red dirt. His best performance of the season came in Munich where he reached the final, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff. He also made decent runs at the Madrid Open (semi-final) and the Italian Open (quarter-final). He lost to Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev on those two occasions.

At the French Open so far, the American hasn't been able to close out a single match in straight seeds. In the first two rounds, he was stretched to four sets by Federico Coria and Dusan Lajovic. However, in his last match against Thanasi Kokkinakis, Fritz squandered away a two-set love lead and had to win the match in the fifth set by a scoreline of 6-3.

Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

The head-to-head stands 1-0 in favor of Casper Ruud. The Norwegian won the only match between the pair at the ATP Finals in 2022.

Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz +210 +1.5 (+105) Under 37.5 (-110) Casper Ruud -275 -1.5 (-145) Over 37.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud prediction

Ruud is one of the best players on clay on the ATP tour among the current players. The Norwegian's big forehand and his use of the kick serve, as a first-serve option rather than a second-serve alternative, on the red dirt make him effective on the surface.

Fritz relies on his serving to win matches. Playing on hard courts extensively as a young American, he often employs the first serve and volley tactics. However, his baseline prowess and groundstrokes enable him to take part in longer rallies and elicit mistakes from his opponent.

Both players have had tiring four and five-setter matches in the previous rounds. So, which player recovers well will have a bearing on the match. However, given his clay-court expertise and his record at Roland Garros, Ruud should be able to win this match.

Pick- Ruud to win in four sets.