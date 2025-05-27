French Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 4 at Roland Garros ft. Danielle Collins, Frances Tiafoe

The second round of singles will get underway on Day 4 (Wednesday, May 28) of the French Open 2025. The first round witnessed quite a few upsets. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro crushed ninth seed Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-1 in less than an hour, while fourth seed Taylor Fritz went down to Daniel Altmaier in four sets.

18th seed Francisco Cerundolo, usually a strong player on clay, also bowed out in the first round. 11th seed Daniil Medvedev was also sent packing in the first round following a five-set loss to Cameron Norrie.

There's room for more potential upsets on Wednesday as quite a few top players are still finding their footing on clay. Here's a look at which seeded players are at risk of going home on Day 4 of the French Open 2025:

#5. Viktorija Golubic to bring Amanda Anisimova's French Open campaign to an end

Amanda Anisimova at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Anisimova's semifinal finish at the Charleston Open at the start of the clay swing hasn't accounted for much across the Atlantic. Success on the green clay courts of Charleston isn't indicative of one's fortunes on the red clay in Europe. She didn't win a match at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, which caused her to compete in a Challenger tournament.

Anisimova scored a couple of wins at the Paris Challenger before retiring during her quarterfinal clash. Her first-round match at the French Open came to an abrupt end when her opponent, Nina Stojanovic, retired in the second set. Golubic, meanwhile, staged a comeback to beat Petra Kvitova in the first round of the clay court Major.

Golubic isn't in red hot form either and her record at the French Open isn't impressive as well, never progressing beyond the second round so far. However, she gave Naomi Osaka a tough fight at the Italian Open a few weeks ago. When Anisimova is in a slump, her performances are quite dire. The Swiss is certainly capable of taking advantage of that to pull off an upset.

#4. Jenson Brooksby to pip Sebastian Korda in five sets in their all-American showdown

Sebastian Korda at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Korda needed four sets to beat Luciano Darderi in the first round of the French Open. He improved his record on clay to 4-4 with the win. He's yet to win back-to-back matches on clay this year.

Brooksby's comeback garnered significant momentum at the start of the clay season. He captured his maiden ATP title on the clay courts of Houston. However, he failed to impress with his results after that. He beat Jaime Faria in four sets in the first round to score his first career win at the French Open.

Brooksby's title on clay makes him the favorite to win this match, despite his poor results in recent weeks. Korda hasn't done much either during this clay swing. He has been relegated to the status of an underdog in this match-up since his compatriot has produced at least one solid result, unlike him.

#3. Bernarda Pera to edge past Donna Vekic in three sets

Donna Vekic at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Vekic was tested by Anna Blinkova in the first round of the French Open but eventually prevailed 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Pera beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4 in the latter's final appearance at her home Slam.

Both players count a fourth-round appearance in Paris as their best result. Vekic achieved the feat in 2019, followed by Pera in 2023. The Croat has underperformed during this clay swing compared to her seeding. Her win over Blinkova improved her record on clay this season to 4-4.

Pera hasn't set the tour on fire with her results either. However, there have been quite a few upsets in the tournament and the American has the potential to raise her level to eliminate Vekic.

#2. Danielle Collins loses to Olga Danilovic in a rematch of last year's showdown

Danielle Collins at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Collins lost to Danilovic in three sets in the second round of last year's French Open. The two are set to collide at the same stage this year as well. Both won their first-round matches in straight sets.

However, Danilovic dropped only four games against 27th seed Leylah Fernandez, while Collins beat Jodie Burrage 7-6 (1), 6-4. The Serb finished as the runner-up at the Open de Rouen during the clay swing, while the American was the semifinalist in Strasbourg a week ago, her best result on the surface this year.

Both have comparable records on clay this year. However, this rematch is likely to have a similar outcome, with Danilovic coming out on top once again due to her overall consistency compared to Collins.

#1. Frances Tiafoe's journey in Paris to be cut short by Pablo Carreno Busta

Frances Tiafoe at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tiafoe reached the final of his first tournament of the clay swing in Houston, losing to Brooksby. He has tallied back-to-back wins just once across his next five tournaments since then. He beat Roman Safiullin in straight sets to reach the second round of the French Open.

Carreno Busta didn't drop a set against Francisco Comesana to begin his run in Paris on a strong note. While he hasn't posted any strong results prior to the clay court Major, his record here trumps Tiafoe's record by a huge margin.

Tiafoe improved his record in Paris to 5-9 with his latest win and has reached the third round here just once. Carreno Busta improved his record to 18-11 after his first-round win. He previously made the last eight here on two occasions. The Spaniard's track record tips the scales in his favor and he could be the reason behind the American's early exit.

