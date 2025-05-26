French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN
Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere preview
Ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur will face Serbia's Laslo Djere for a place in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (May 27).
De Minaur has enjoyed a consistent run on the ATP Tour this year, compiling a 26-10 win/loss record and reaching at least the Round of 16 at every big tournament thus far. Most notably, the Aussie reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters last month. He will be eager to emulate his quarterfinal run in Paris from last year and is currently in ideal form for a good showing on the famed terre battue.
Djere, meanwhile, has also given a good account of himself in 2025 after an injury-riddled season last year. Having begun the year well outside the men's top 100, the Serb won his third career title at the Chile Open in February, which ultimately punctuated his rise to 59th in the world. The 29-year-old likes playing on clay going by his past results, and he has made it to the third round at Roland Garros on two occasions (2019, 2021).
Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere head-to-head
De Minaur leads Djere by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The first-round match in Paris between the two players will mark their first-ever encounter on clay.
Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere prediction
De Minaur has been playing some aggressive tennis over the last few years, no more displaying any hesitance to unload on the ball. This change in tactics, coupled with his world-class endurance and footspeed, has made him one of the most dangerous forces from the baseline. However, the World No. 9's flat, low-margin shotmaking could prove to be detrimental on the slow clay in Paris.
Djere puts much more height on his groundstrokes than his higher-ranked opponent, with his double-handed backhand being the biggest weapon in his arsenal. Provided the World No. 59 can push de Minaur behind the court with his cross-court forehand, he will have considerable chances of causing an upset during their encounter on Tuesday.
Pick: Djere to win in five sets.