French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli preview
Third seed Alexander Zverev will face Flavio Cobolli in the third round of the French Open 2025.
Zverev beat Learner Tien 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round to avenge his prior loss to the American in Acapulco earlier this year. He took on Jesper de Jong for a spot in the third round. The German's slow start cost him the first set. He went down a break in the early stages and couldn't recover from that setback.
Zverev regrouped rather quickly, dishing out a breadstick to nab the second set. He reeled off five games in a row to take the third set as well. He carried this momentum into the fourth set to build a 4-0 lead. De Jong went on a three-game run to briefly halt his momentum. However, the German bagged the next two games to score a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 win.
Cobolli beat former US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round, where compatriot Matteo Arnaldi awaited him. Both players had a few break point chances at the start of the first set.
However, it was Cobolli who took the initiative and went on four-game run to take the set. He also claimed a chaotic second set, in which there were seven breaks of serve across nine games.
Arnaldi showed nerves of steel in the third set. He rallied from a break down twice and saved a match point in the tie-break to clinch the set. However, his fighting spirit fizzled out in the fourth set. Cobolli dropped only one game in the set to register a 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 win.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli prediction
Zverev overcame a sluggish start to beat de Jong and make the third round in Paris for the eighth consecutive year. He has lost prior to the quarterfinals just once since 2018. Cobolli shut down Arnaldi's comeback as quickly as it had begun to reach the third round for the first time.
The Italian also extended his winning streak to seven matches, having won the title in Hamburg a day prior to the start of the French Open. It marked his second title on clay this season following his triumph in Bucharest in April.
Zverev won the title in Munich but didn't come close to even making a final at any of the Masters 1000 tournaments on clay. Nevertheless, his record at the French Open and other accomplishments make him the favorite, while Cobolli's 1-9 record against top 10 players further cements his status as the underdog.
Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.