French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Alexander Zverev will face Flavio Cobolli in the third round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Zverev beat Learner Tien 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round to avenge his prior loss to the American in Acapulco earlier this year. He took on Jesper de Jong for a spot in the third round. The German's slow start cost him the first set. He went down a break in the early stages and couldn't recover from that setback.

Zverev regrouped rather quickly, dishing out a breadstick to nab the second set. He reeled off five games in a row to take the third set as well. He carried this momentum into the fourth set to build a 4-0 lead. De Jong went on a three-game run to briefly halt his momentum. However, the German bagged the next two games to score a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 win.

Ad

Cobolli beat former US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round, where compatriot Matteo Arnaldi awaited him. Both players had a few break point chances at the start of the first set.

However, it was Cobolli who took the initiative and went on four-game run to take the set. He also claimed a chaotic second set, in which there were seven breaks of serve across nine games.

Ad

Arnaldi showed nerves of steel in the third set. He rallied from a break down twice and saved a match point in the tie-break to clinch the set. However, his fighting spirit fizzled out in the fourth set. Cobolli dropped only one game in the set to register a 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 win.

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev

-475 +1.5 (-1100) Over 36.5 (-135) Flavio Cobolli +333 -1.5 (+475) Under 36.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zverev overcame a sluggish start to beat de Jong and make the third round in Paris for the eighth consecutive year. He has lost prior to the quarterfinals just once since 2018. Cobolli shut down Arnaldi's comeback as quickly as it had begun to reach the third round for the first time.

Ad

The Italian also extended his winning streak to seven matches, having won the title in Hamburg a day prior to the start of the French Open. It marked his second title on clay this season following his triumph in Bucharest in April.

Zverev won the title in Munich but didn't come close to even making a final at any of the Masters 1000 tournaments on clay. Nevertheless, his record at the French Open and other accomplishments make him the favorite, while Cobolli's 1-9 record against top 10 players further cements his status as the underdog.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More