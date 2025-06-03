French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Novak Djokovic

Date: June 4, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic preview

In Picture: Alexander Zverev (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 French Open will pit third seed Alexander Zverev against sixth seed and three-time Roland Garros Champion Novak Djokovic. For Zverev, the season after his run to the Australian Open final had not been good. He had unexpected losses in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo in the earlier rounds.

Zverev turned around his season by winning the third title at his home event in Munich, but he could not sustain the momentum in Rome. He could not defend his title, losing 6-7 (1), 4-6 against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. He then lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5) to Alexandre Muller in the second round of the Hamburg Open right before the French Open.

However, Zverev began his French Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 against Learner Tien in the first round, avenging his Indian Wells loss against the American youngster. In the second round he dropped the first set but recovered to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 against Jesper de Jong, following that up with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win against Flavio Cobolli in the third round.

In the fourth round, he faced off against Tallon Greikspoor in a rematch from last year's French Open, which was a five-set thriller. However, on this occasion, Zverev got a straightforward victory as his Dutch opponent retired from the match during the second set.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic brushed off his early losses on clay this year and entered the French Open on the back of some good form, having won his 100th career title at the Geneva Open. The Serb looks good on the surface as he moves well, and the sharpness of his shots seems to have returned.

In Paris, Djokovic has yet to drop a set as he began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, following that up with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) win over Corebtin Moutet in the second round. As both seeded players like Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev had early exits at the event, Djokovic faced unseeded opponents in the next two rounds, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 against Filip Misolic and 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 against Cameron Norrie in the thrid and fourth rounds respectively.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 8-5, but the last time they met at the Australian Open semifinal this year, the Serb had to retire from the match due to injury.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -105 +1.5 (-220) Under 41.5 (-145) Novak Djokovic -115 -1.5 (+150) Over 41.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic prediction

On clay, the head-to-head is even at 1-1 between Zverev and Djokovic. While the German won their very first encounter at the 2017 Italian Open final, Djokovic won the 2019 French Open encounter.

Both players have exceptional records at Roland Garros, with Djokovic reaching the quarterfinals for a sixteenth consecutive time. Meanwhile, Zverev has also reached the last eight at Roland Garros eight times in his last seven attempts.

Given their respective forms, Djokovic has not been at his best in recent times, and Zverev is vying for his maiden Major title, with the French Open being his best shot. The match has the potential of being a long one, with Zverev being the marginal favorite.

Pick- Zverev to win in five sets

