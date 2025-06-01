French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Alexander Zverev will face Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Zverev, the runner-up in Paris a year ago, commenced his campaign this year with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Learner Tien. He rallied from a set down to beat Jesper de Jong 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. He was up against Flavio Cobolli for a spot in the fourth round.

Zverev was off to a fast start thanks to a double break in the first set. Even though Cobolli fended off a couple of set points on his own serve in the seventh game, it only delayed the inevitable. The German closed out the set on his own serve after that to take the lead.

Ad

Zverev rallied from a break down twice in the second set to force a tie-break, in which he came out on top. He then sprinted to the finish line, conceding only one game in the third set for a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win.

Griekspoor defeated Marcos Giron and Gabriel Diallo in four sets each to set up a third-round meeting with qualifier Ethan Quinn. The Dutch player bounced back to take the second set after dropping the opening set.

Ad

Quinn snagged the third set as well to put himself on the cusp of victory. Griekspoor claimed the fourth set for the loss of only one game to keep himself in contention. He raced to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set but encountered some resistance from the qualifier, who bagged the next three games. Griekspoor served out the match on his second try to score a 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 win.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Zverev leads their rivalry 7-2. He won their previous meeting a few weeks ago at the BMW Open 2025 in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev

-800 +1.5 (-2500) Over 35.5 (-120) Tallon Griekspoor +500 -1.5 (+675) Under 35.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Griekspoor scored a massive comeback win over Quinn to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time. Zverev, on the other hand, advanced to this stage of the French Open for the eighth consecutive year. Additionally, he hasn't lost prior to the semifinals here since 2021.

Ad

Despite the lopsided head-to-head in Zverev's favor, this rivalry has been quite compelling. Griekspoor snapped his five-match losing skid against the German to beat him in three tough sets at the BNP Paribas Open in March this year.

Griekspoor had Zverev on the ropes in their recent showdown in Munich as well. However, the latter scored a comeback win to extend his winning record in the rivalry. The two faced off in the third round of last year's French Open, with the German needing five sets to get over the finish line.

Ad

This could be another close contest between the two. Zverev's record at the tournament and against Griekspoor makes him the favorite. However, if he continues to play passively in key moments like he did in his recent losses, then the German could pay the price for the same.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in five sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More