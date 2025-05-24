French Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Emiliana Arango preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: Alexandra Eala vs Emiliana Arango

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexandra Eala vs Emiliana Arango preview

Swiatek and Eala at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala will take on Emiliana Arango in the first round of the French Open.

Eala has been the surprise package on the women's tour this year. After early exits in Melbourne and Singapore, she stunned the tennis fraternity by reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open. The Filipino defeated Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the last four, but lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Eala will enter Paris after a second-round exit in Madrid and a first-round appearance in Rome. She took on Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the Italian Open and lost to the Ukrainian in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. The youngster is making her main draw debut in Paris this year.

Arango celebrates a point in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Emiliana Arango has made a promising start to the season. After early exits in Brisbane and Melbourne, she secured a brilliant runner-up finish in the Merida Open. The Colombian was one win away from capping off her best result on tour, but Emma Navarro stood in the way in the final.

Arango will enter Paris after a second-round exit in Rome. She secured a main draw berth at the Italian Open via the qualifiers and defeated Viktoriya Tomova in the first round. Despite a resilient effort against Mirra Andreeva in the second, the Russian eliminated her in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Alexandra Eala vs Emiliana Arango head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Emiliana Arango odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala -160 +1.5(-425) Over 21.5(-115) Emiliana Arango +125 -1.5(+250) Under 21.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexandra Eala vs Emiliana Arango prediction

Eala in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala almost did the double over Iga Swiatek this year. After defeating the Pole in Miami, she was one set away from outfoxing her in Madrid. She has a dynamic all-around game and can humble any opponent on her day.

Meanwhile, Arango has chipped in with promising results this year. She is constantly improving her game and showed her resilience in the Italian Open this month. The Colombian likes to rely on her potent forehand and moves effortlessly on the court.

Considering their record on clay and results on tour, an even contest will be on the cards in the first round. Eala will have a slight edge due to her high tactical acumen and confidence on the big stage. The Filipino should be able to settle quickly in the first round and begin with a win.

Pick: Eala to win in straight sets.

