French Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic preview

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova (Getty)

Sixteenth seed Amanda Anisimova is all set to continue her 2025 French Open campaign when she takes on Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Anisimova had one of her biggest breakthroughs on Tour in 2025, as she won a WTA 1000 title, the Qatar Open, where she triumphed 6-4, 6-3 against Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

Anisimova's best run in the clay season came at the Charleston Open, where she reached the semifinal, retiring against Sofia Kenin in the middle of the first set. After that, she had successive opening-round exits at Madrid and Rome, losing against the likes of Peyton Stearns and Veronika Kudermetova, respectively. At Roland Garros, she opened her campaign against Nina Stojanovic in the first round, winning via retirement as the Serbian withdrew from the match during the second set.

Ad

Meanwhile, Viktoija Golubic has not made it past the second round at any of the Tour-level events in 2025. The Swiss player reached the second round of the Italian Open as a lucky loser, losing 6-2, 5-7, 1-6 against Naomi Osaka.

Golubic's best result came in a Challenger event in Saint Malo, where she reached the semifinal, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Kaja Juvan. At Roland Garros, she began with a marquee win, winning 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 against a former Major champion, Petra Kvitova, in the first round.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Anisimova has a 1-0 head-to-head against Golubic, having won the only match against the Swiss player 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 at the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova -700 -1.5 (-220) Over 19.5 (-110) Viktorija Golubic +450 +1.5 (+150) Under 19.5 (-135)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Anisimova has won one clay-court title in her WTA career so far, which was the 2019 Copa Colsanitas, where she won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Astra Sharma. She is a former semifinalist at Roland Garros, having reached the last four in 2019, losing 7-6 (4), 3-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

Golubic also won her maiden WTA title on clay, winning the 2016 Swiss Open, with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Kiki Bertens in the final. However, she has a poor record in Roland Garros, having won only two matches in seven appearances before this edition.

Ad

Anisimova is the heavy favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the more in-form player and a former semifinalist in Paris.

Pick- Anisimova to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More