French Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: € 56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport
Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic preview
Sixteenth seed Amanda Anisimova is all set to continue her 2025 French Open campaign when she takes on Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round.
Anisimova had one of her biggest breakthroughs on Tour in 2025, as she won a WTA 1000 title, the Qatar Open, where she triumphed 6-4, 6-3 against Jelena Ostapenko in the final.
Anisimova's best run in the clay season came at the Charleston Open, where she reached the semifinal, retiring against Sofia Kenin in the middle of the first set. After that, she had successive opening-round exits at Madrid and Rome, losing against the likes of Peyton Stearns and Veronika Kudermetova, respectively. At Roland Garros, she opened her campaign against Nina Stojanovic in the first round, winning via retirement as the Serbian withdrew from the match during the second set.
Meanwhile, Viktoija Golubic has not made it past the second round at any of the Tour-level events in 2025. The Swiss player reached the second round of the Italian Open as a lucky loser, losing 6-2, 5-7, 1-6 against Naomi Osaka.
Golubic's best result came in a Challenger event in Saint Malo, where she reached the semifinal, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Kaja Juvan. At Roland Garros, she began with a marquee win, winning 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 against a former Major champion, Petra Kvitova, in the first round.
Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head
Anisimova has a 1-0 head-to-head against Golubic, having won the only match against the Swiss player 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 at the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Viktorija Golubic prediction
Anisimova has won one clay-court title in her WTA career so far, which was the 2019 Copa Colsanitas, where she won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Astra Sharma. She is a former semifinalist at Roland Garros, having reached the last four in 2019, losing 7-6 (4), 3-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.
Golubic also won her maiden WTA title on clay, winning the 2016 Swiss Open, with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Kiki Bertens in the final. However, she has a poor record in Roland Garros, having won only two matches in seven appearances before this edition.
Anisimova is the heavy favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the more in-form player and a former semifinalist in Paris.
Pick- Anisimova to win in straight sets