French Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Andrey Rublev vs (14) Arthur Fils

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils preview

In Picture: Andrey Rublev (Getty)

17th seed Andrey Rublev is all set to take on 14th seed and home favorite Arthur Fils in the third round of the 2025 French Open.

Rublev's best result of the season was winning the Qatar Open, with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 win over Jack Draper in the final. He also reached the semifinal in Montpellier, losing 5-7, 4-6 against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Rublev did not start well on clay this year, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Arthur Fils in the third round in Monte-Carlo. He was the defending champion in Madrid, but lost 4-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Alexander Bublik in the third round. This was followed by an opening round exit at the Italian Open, where he lost 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 against Fabian Marozsan. However, before Roland Garros, the Russian found some form, reaching the final of the Hamburg Open, where he lost 2-6, 4-6 against Flavio Cobolli.

At the French Open, Rublev began with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in the first round. In the second round, he won 7-6 (1), 6-1, 7-6 (5) against Adam Walton to reach the third round.

Meanwhile, Arthur Fils began the year with a quarterfinal appearance in Hong Kong, losing 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 against Alexandre Muller. He also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Miami, losing against the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Jakub Mensik.

The clay season saw Fils have some steady results, such as reaching the quarterfinal at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 against Carlos Alcaraz. He also reached the semifinal in Barcelona, going down to Alcaraz once again in straight sets. Before Roland Garros, he reached the fourth round in Rome, losing 6-7 (3), 1-6 against Alexander Zverev.

At the French Open, he started with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win over Nicolas Jarry in the first round. He then battled past injury in a five-set thriller in the second round, winning 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4 against Jaume Munar.

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Fils winning the last match 6-2, 6-3 at the Monte-Carlo Masters this year.

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -165 -1.5 (+105) Over 39.5 (-110) Arthur Fils +130 +1.5 (-150) Under 39.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils prediction

In the only clay-court match they have played against each other, Fils registered a dominant victory over Rublev. The Frenchman won 71 and 53 percent of his service and return points, whereas the Russian could only win 47 and 29 percent of his service and return points. Fils won 81 percent of the points behind his first serve and got broken only once in the match.

On clay, Rublev has a 65 percent win rate and six titles. He is a former two-time quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having reached the last eight in 2020 and 2022, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Marin Cilic, respectively. On the other hand, Fils has a 59 percent win rate on clay with two titles. Notably, this has been his best run at Roland Garros in his career so far.

Even though the large French crowd will be behind him, it remains to be seen if Fils can recover from his injury, as he could not move during certain phases in his previous match against Munar. This will make Rublev the slight favorite to win the match.

Pick- Rublev to win in four sets

