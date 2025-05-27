French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Jil Teichmann

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann preview

2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play Jil Teichmann in the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Top seed Sabalenka is bidding for her first French Open title. The Belarusian has steadily improved her results in France, reaching the third round in 2022, the semifinals in 2023, and the quarterfinals in 2024.

This year, Sabalenka's performances on the dirt have been exceptional. She's won 12 of her 14 matches on the surface this year and picked up the Madrid Open title in May, beating the improving Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final. She was knocked out of last week's Italian Open in the last eight by Qinwen Zheng, but remains solid-looking on a surface that is not her favorite.

27-year-old Jil Teichmann has fond memories of Roland Garros. She gave her best Grand Slam performance at the tournament in 2022, when she progressed to the fourth round. She took the scalp of Victoria Azarenka that year, before losing out to Sloane Stephens. The Swiss player won the WTA 125 event in Mumbai in February, but has found it hard to win since then.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Jil Teichmann have played once on the WTA tour. Sabalenka won their match comfortably in the third round of the Doha tournament in Qatar in 2022, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -10000 -8.5 (+170) Over 16.5 (-127) Jil Teichmann +1600 +8.5 (-235) Under 16.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann prediction

2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Three-time Major winner Aryna Sabalenka is benefiting from her arch-rival Iga Swiatek's loss of form on the dirt. The 27-year-old may have her best chance of pocketing the French title, which Swiatek has won in four of the last five years.

Teichmann has dropped in the ratings after a series of early losses and is now ranked No. 96 by the WTA. Despite Teichmann's early-year form, she's dropped off alarmingly in the last couple of months, and will need Sabalenka's level to dip disastrously if she's to have any chance in the match. In reality, this should be a straightforward win for the world's top women's player.

Pick:

Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

