French Open 2025 women's singles seeds: Aryna Sabalenka top seed, followed by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula

Main draw matches at the 2025 French Open are set to commence in less than a week. The top three women's singles seeds at the year's second Grand Slam consist of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. However, Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion at Roland Garros and two-time defending champion this time around, finds herself seeded fifth.

Reigning WTA No. 1 Sabalenka has been in fine form so far on this year's European claycourt swing. She finished as the runner-up at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, clinched the Madrid Open title and most recently, reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. At Roland Garros, the Belarusian's best finish came two years ago, when she reached the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, who recently reclaimed the No. 2 spot after runner-up finishes in both Madrid and Rome, had to settle for second-best at the 2022 French Open. On that occasion, the American lost 1-6, 3-6 to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Jessica Pegula, despite being the third seed at Roland Garros this time, is arguably the least favorite among the top three seeds to win the title. Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition of the claycourt Major, but similar to compatriot Gauff, suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Swiatek.

Surprisingly though, Swiatek's chances this year appear slim, particularly considering the Pole's numerous wayward performances across recent tournaments.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek heads into French Open 2025 after multiple shockers spanning Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek, more often than not, plays her best tennis on clay. However, across the three claycourt tournaments she has participated in so far this year, she has been far from her best.

At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Jelena Ostapenko improved her head-to-head against the Pole to six wins and zero losses in the quarterfinals. In Madrid, Swiatek survived a few scares to reach the last four, but here, she was ruthlessly undone by Coco Gauff.

The former No. 1's latest outing, at the 2025 Italian Open, ended in disappointment as well, with Danielle Collins ousting her from the tournament in the third round. It would be unwise to completely rule out Swiatek's chances at the 2025 French Open though, as the Pole has a penchant of producing her best tennis at Roland Garros.

Some of the other women's singles seeds to watch out for include newly-crowned champion in Rome, Jasmine Paolini (No. 4), Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva (No. 6) and Chinese sensation Zheng Qinwen (No. 8).

In terms of the American contingent, apart from Gauff and Pegula, the 32 seeds include Americans Madison Keys (No. 7), Emma Navarro (No. 9), Amanda Anisimova (No. 16), Peyton Stearns (No. 27) and Sofia Kenin (No. 31).

Here is the full list of the women's singles seeds at the 2025 French Open:

Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Jasmine Paolini Iga Swiatek Mirra Andreeva Madison Keys Zheng Qinwen Emma Navarro Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider Elena Rybakina Karolina Muchova Elina Svitolina Barbora Krejcikova Amanda Anisimova Daria Kasatkina Donna Vekic Liudmila Samsonova Jelena Ostapenko Clara Tauson Ekaterina Alexandrova Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Magdalena Frech Marta Kostyuk Peyton Stearns Leylah Fernandez Linda Noskova Anna Kalinskaya Sofia Kenin Yulia Putintseva

