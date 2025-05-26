French Open 2025: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025. (Photo: Getty)

23rd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will face Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Haddad Maia was on an eight-match losing streak before the start of the clay swing. She extended it to nine matches after coming up short against Emma Navarro in her first match on the red dirt in Stuttgart. She finally snapped her losing skid by beating Bernarda Pera at the Madrid Open before losing to Belinda Bencic in the next round.

Haddad Maia's relief at winning a match was rather brief as she left the Italian Open without a win under her belt. She resumed her winning ways by defeating Clara Tauson in the first round of last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg. Her win over Ashlyn Krueger in the second round marked the first time she tallied back-to-back wins since January.

The Brazilian avenged her prior loss to Navarro by beating her in three sets to reach her first semifinal of the season. She gave Elena Rybakina a tough fight but lost to her in three sets.

Baptiste kicked off her run on clay at the Charleston Open, going down to Navarro in the second round. Her time at the Madrid Open also concluded in the second round. She came through the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open and upset 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova before losing to Elina Svitolina in three sets in the third round.

Baptiste participated in last week's Morocco Open as well. She fought past Camila Rosatello in her opener but was shown the door by compatriot Ann Li in the second round.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

This will be their first match on the WTA Tour. However, Haddad Maia won their only encounter on the Challenger circuit three years ago in three sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia -155 +1.5 (-375)

Over 22.5 (-110)

Hailey Baptiste +115 -1.5 (+240)

Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Hailey Baptiste at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Haddad Maia seems to have gotten her act together just in time for the French Open in light of her semifinal finish in Strasbourg. She made the semifinals of the clay court Major in 2023, her first and so far only last four finish at a Major. She crashed out in the first round last year.

Baptiste's star is on the rise this year. She has improved a lot and has given a good account of herself against top players. She has a 2-3 record at the French Open and reached the second round in 2021 and 2024.

Neither player is afraid to indulge in a slugfest to get the job done. Unlike Haddad Maia, Baptiste has won at least one match in every tournament on clay this year. The American's consistency makes her the slight favorite to win this match.

Pick: Hailey Baptiste to win in three sets.

