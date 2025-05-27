French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz v Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz v Fabian Marozsan

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan preview

2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Second seed Alcaraz is defending his French Open title. If he succeeds, he'll be the first player to do so since Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard is on a seven-match unbeaten run at the tournament, and his clay-court season so far has been exemplary. He won in Monte Carlo and Rome and was a finalist at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz was injured for the Madrid Open, but showed no signs of discomfort when beating World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1, in the final of last week's Italian Open. The 22-year-old dispatched Giulio Zeppieri in the first round in Paris in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Hungarian Fabian Marozsan is the World No. 58 and has shown some decent form at times this year. He reached the semifinal of the BMW Open in April, where he was beaten by World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in straight sets. The 26-year-old also had an excellent Rome event, beating Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca and Andrey Rublev en route to a Round of 32 loss to emerging star Jakub Mensik.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Fabian Marozsan have played twice on the ATP tour. At Indian Wells in 2024, Alcaraz won comfortably 6-3, 6-3, but the year before, Marozsan surprised Alcaraz in Rome on the clay, winning 6-3, 7-6(4). So, the head-to-head is tied at 1-1.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -10000 -6.5 (-345) Under 29.5 (-112) Fabian Marozsan +1700 +6.5 (+240) Over 29.5 (-114)

(Odds: BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Fabian Marozsan reached the second round in Paris last year, and repeated the feat after a straight sets defeat of Luca Nardi. He's yet to win an ATP title, but has performed well in high-level tournaments. He beat Frances Tiafoe in this year's Australian Open before bowing out in the third round.

Alcaraz is in top form, particularly on the clay. Marozsan's win over the Spaniard in the 2023 Italian Open can't be ignored and shows that the Hungarian, on his day, can compete and win at the top level. That said, the World No. 2 looks in no mood to give up his title cheaply, and should win through, even if it takes him four sets to do so.

Pick: Alcaraz in four sets.

