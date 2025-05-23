French Open 2025: Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera preview

Caroline Garcia at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Caroline Garcia will face Bernarda Pera in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Garcia hasn't competed that often this year and even when she has, her results haven't been that good. She has won three matches this year and hasn't advanced beyond the second round. She made the second round of the WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Garcia hasn't competed since her second-round exit from the Miami Open. She announced on Friday, May 23, that this would be her farewell season, capping off an incredible career. She peaked at No. 4 in singles, won 11 career titles, including the WTA Finals and three WTA 1000 titles, along with the doubles title at the French Open in 2016 and 2022.

Pera's clay swing got underway at the Charleston Open, where she was knocked out by Sofia Kenin in the first round. She suffered another first-round exit at the Open de Rouen at the hands of Linda Noskova. She then crashed out in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open but got a second shot as a lucky loser.

Pera beat Jana Fett in the first round before going down to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the next round. Her time at the Italian Open and at the Internationaux de Strasbourg was limited to the qualifying rounds as well.

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pera leads Garcia 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Frenchwoman won their last meeting at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 in straight sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera odds

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Bernarda Pera at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Garcia will be keen to make the most out of her final appearance at her home Slam. Even though she has a losing record against Pera, the latter's poor form offers her a chance to tally at least one win in Paris. She did beat the American earlier this year at Indian Wells, where the conditions tend to be on the slower side, just like in Paris, despite the difference in surface.

Pera's record on clay this year stands at 3-6, including qualifying round matches. She has a 6-7 record at the French Open, with a fourth-round showing in 2023 being her best result. Garcia's best performance in Paris was a quarterfinal appearance in 2017 and she has an 18-14 record at the venue.

Both players have lost in the first round of the preceding two Majors, though the streak could end for the Frenchwoman here. Since her opening-round exit in 2015, Garcia has won at least one match every year at the French Open. While she hasn't been at her best this year, the vocal support from the home crowd and her impending retirement could lead to a vintage performance from her.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets.

