French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Lois Boisson

Date: June 5, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson preview

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Coco Gauff will face home favorite Lois Boisson in the semifinals of the French Open 2025.

Gauff didn't drop a set to make the last eight in Paris for the fifth consecutive year. She scored wins over Olivia Gadecki, Tereza Valentova, Marie Bouzkova and Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up a quarterfinal showdown against reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Gauff quickly found herself on the backfoot in the first set. Keys was off to a blistering start and was a point away from cementing a 5-1 lead. However, the 21-year-old staged a quick turnaround to take command of the set with a 5-4 lead. She even held a set point on her rival's serve but failed to close it out.

It proved to be costly as Gauff came up short in the ensuing tie-break to lose the set. She didn't let the disappointment fester and sped to a 4-1 lead in the second set. Keys clawed her way back to make it 4-4 but the young American bagged the next two games to take the set. The 21-year-old raced to the finish line, dropping only one game in the decider for a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 win.

Boisson beat Elise Mertens, Anhelina Kalinina, Elsa Jacquemot and third seed Jessica Pegula to make the quarterfinals, where sixth seed Mirra Andreeva awaited her. The Frenchwoman rallied from a break down twice in the first set and saved a set point to force a tie-break.

Boisson fended off another set point in the tie-break to capture the set. It looked like a third set might come into play after the home hope went down 3-0 in the second set. However, the Frenchwoman reeled off the next six games to register a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win.

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson odds

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson prediction

Lois Boisson at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Boisson has become the breakout star of the tournament. A year ago she had to skip the French Open after being assured of a wildcard due to an injury. She has now reached the semifinals of a Major on her debut by beating two top 10 players in row.

Gauff's service woes returned to haunt her in the previous round against Keys. While she cleaned up her act as the match progressed, her overall error count remained on the higher side. She improved her record in Paris to 25-5 with her latest win.

Boisson has punched way above her weight so far despite being ranked No. 361. Having already ousted a couple of top 10 players, she will be feeling quite confident in her game against Gauff. However, beating the American, who's a former finalist here, could be an uphill battle.

Boisson's forehand is a massive weapon, especially compared to the American's forehand. However, her tendency to run around the ball to hit a forehand frequently also leaves the court open. A player like Gauff, who's quick around the court, could exploit that.

The crowd could also play its part. Andreeva was unable to handle the pro-Boisson French crowd and was rattled. Gauff could be shaken by the same. However, she is a Major champion and that experience, which her opponent lacks. could prove to be the difference. The 21-year-old is one of the most tenacious players on the tour and that could see her through to her second final in Paris.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

