Meet Lois Boisson, the World No. 361 who shocked Jessica Pegula at French Open 2025 at home

Lois Boisson's fairytale run continued at the French Open 2025 with a stunning upset win over World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round. The chips were stacked against her after going down a set in her first-ever meeting against a top 10 player. However, the 22-year-old buckled down and dug deep to score a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win. She now finds herself in a Major quarterfinal on her main draw debut.

However, the road to glory hasn't been easy for Boisson. Born in Dijon on May 16, 2003, she started competing on the ITF circuit in 2019. She made her debut on the WTA Tour in 2021 after receiving a wildcard into the doubles draw in Lyon. She went out in the first round. She continued to ply her trade on the ITF circuit over the next few years.

Boisson's breakthrough came at the Saint-Malo Challenger a year ago, winning the biggest title of her career. Her efforts ensured her a wildcard into the main draw of the French Open. Unfortunately, tragedy struck after she injured her ACL, which ruled her out for nine months and caused her to miss her home Slam.

Boisson returned to the tour earlier this year. She made her WTA debut in singles at the Open de Rouen in April and reached the second round. She received a wildcard into the French Open main draw, making her Major debut after a year than originally planned.

The 22-year-old has certainly proved the organizers were right to give her a wildcard. Ranked 361st in the world, she punched way above her weight to upset 24th seed Elise Mertens in the first round. Following wins over Anhelina Kalinina and Elsa Jacquemot, she became the only player from the host nation to reach the fourth round in singles, where she beat Pegula.

Boisson will be gunning to keep the French flag flying high in the quarterfinals too, though it won't be easy. She will take on sixth seed Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the last four.

Lois Boisson to meet Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarterfinals

Lois Boisson at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lois Boisson has already delighted the French crowd with her run at the clay court Major. By advancing to the quarterfinals, she became the first player from the host nation to make the last eight since Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic did the same in 2017.

Boisson also became the lowest ranked woman to reach the quarterfinals of any Major since Kaia Kanepi at the US Open 2017. Next up for her is sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, who hasn't lost a set all week.

However, after taking down one top 10 opponent, Boisson will be feeling confident of her chances. While Andreeva won a couple of WTA 1000 tournaments earlier this year, she hasn't replicated the same level of success on clay, though she did reach the semifinals in Paris last year.

Boisson, currently ranked No. 361, has ensured herself a spot in the top 130 after the conclusion of the tournament. Should she win her next match, she would zoom into the top 70. She would also become the first woman from France to reach the semifinals since Marion Bartoli in 2011. With so much on the line, she would be keen to continue her Parisian dream.

