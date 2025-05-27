French Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay (outdoor)
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS
Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic preview
The former World No. 7, Danielle Collins, will face Serbia’s rising star, Olga Danilovic, in the second round of the French Open. Collins won her first match against Jodie Anna Burrage with a score of 7-6(1), 6-4.
The American maintained an impressive first-serve win percentage of 74 and smashed 33 winners across the two sets. The Brit put up a strong fight in the first set, but Collins' experience allowed her to remain composed under pressure and helped her secure a spot in the second round.
Meanwhile, Olga Danilovic dominated the 27th seed, Leylah Fernandez, in the first round, defeating the Canadian 6-3, 6-1. The match concluded in one hour and 13 minutes. The Serbian completely outperformed Fernandez’s second serve, winning 75 percent of points while returning her serve.
Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head
This will be the third meeting between Danielle Collins and Olga Danilovic in their career. The duo last met in the second round of the French Open 2024, where the Serb defeated Collins in three sets. Their head-to-head record stands at 1-1.
Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic prediction
The 31-year-old veteran is competing in her eighth edition of the French Open. Over the years, Collins has adapted to the surface and refined her game on clay. She boasts two titles on the red dirt, one in Palermo and the other in Charleston. She even made a quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2020. Her aggressive flat groundstrokes can surprise opponents even on slower surfaces like clay.
The left-handed Danilovic can pose significant challenges for Collins. The 24-year-old already has a final appearance from this year’s clay court season in Rouen, which will bolster her confidence in Paris as well. Last year, she reached the fourth round before falling to fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.
The Serbian may not be the favourite entering the match, but her heavy topspin forehand and the fact that she has already defeated Collins in Paris before will serve as a substantial morale booster. She is the dark horse in the match, with the potential to cause an upset.
Pick: Olga Danilovic to win in three sets.