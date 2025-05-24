French Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann, Alex Michelsen vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo | Roland Garros

The 2025 French Open is finally here. Day 1's main draw action at the claycourt Major begins on Sunday (May 25) and will feature some current and past players who have done well on the terre battue like eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti and former World No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta.

21st-seed Tomas Machac and 32nd-seed Alex Michelsen are also set to open their campaigns in Paris on Sunday. One of the most interesting match-ups will be between two unseeded players - Fabian Marozsan and Luca Nardi.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the above players' matches will go down at this year's French Open on Day 1:

#1 Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann

Lorenzo Musetti is one of the players to look out for at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti has been one of the most in-form ATP players during the European claycourt swing in 2025, reaching the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the semifinals of the Madrid Masters and the Italian Open, respectively. The Italian has played in the second week of the French Open twice during his career (2021, 2023) but has yet to reach the last eight at the tournament.

Yannick Hanfmann, meanwhile, qualified for the claycourt Major in hard-fought fashion as he played a three-set match in two of his three wins in Paris this week. While the two players are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the pro tour, the World No. 137 hasn't met the current version of his younger opponent and will have to play his best to take even a set off the eighth seed.

Pick: Musetti to win in straight sets.

#2 Alex Michelsen vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Alex Michelsen poses with the Millenium Estoril Open trophy | Image Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen will be eager to pick up his first-ever win at the French Open on Day 1. While the World No. 33 dropped four of his six tour-level matches on clay this year, he picked up his maiden Challenger-level title on the surface at the Estoril Open last month.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo had struggled to stay inside the men's top 100 rankings since bursting onto the scene a few years ago. However, the World No. 109 has made good on his potential this year, reaching the third round at the 1000-level event in Madrid before qualifying for the main draw in Paris.

The Argentine and the American have never met on the ATP Tour, meaning the 32nd seed is not well-primed for his lefty opponent's game that is tailor-made for clay.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in four sets.

#3 Tomas Machac vs Quentin Halys

Tomas Machac has struggled with injuries and tournament withdrawals lately | Image Source: Getty

Tomas Machac won his maiden tour-level title at the Abierto Telcel Mexicano in February this year but has since considerably slowed down due to struggles with his physical conditioning. The Czech comes into the French Open with unfavorable odds, as his game is better suited to faster surfaces than clay.

Quentin Halys, on his part, also hasn't enjoyed a good outing during this year's clay season thus far, having dropped five of his seven matches on the ATP Tour and the Challenger circuit. The World No. 50's track record of 1-7 at his home Grand Slam tournament is concerning, to say the least.

For what it's worth, though, the Frenchman will still be buoyed by the famous Parisian crowd, and will probably like his chances should their first-round match on Sunday go the distance.

Pick: Quentin Halys to win in five sets.

#4 Pablo Carreno Busta (two-time French Open quarterfinalist) vs Francisco Comesana

Carreno Busta is looking to reach 2R at French Open for the first time since 2021 | Image Source: Getty

Pablo Carreno Busta suffered a right elbow injury in 2023 that derailed his tenure at the top-most rungs of men's tennis. Since then, the Spaniard has fought hard to get his ranking back up, going from being placed outside the top 800 ATP rankings last June to making his top-100 return last month. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2017 and 2020.

Francisco Comesana has compiled a listless 9-10 win/loss record on the main tour in 2025, but the Argentine did give a good account for himself at the Argentina Open in February where he beat then-World No. 2 Alexander Zverev en route to a semifinals finish.

The World No. 64 is competing in the main draw of Roland Garros for the first time in his career. And while his 100th-ranked opponent certainly has more experience, the 24-year-old is likely to be fresher if the match goes to five sets on Day 1.

Pick: Comesana to win in five sets.

