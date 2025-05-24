French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez preview
13th seed Elina Svitolina will begin her 2025 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Zeynep Sonmez. Svitolina has won 25 of the 33 matches she has played in 2025. She began the year with quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, losing against Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively.
Svitolina has had a very strong clay season so far, winning her only title in 2025 at the Open de Rouen with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) against Olga Danilovic in the final. She reached the semifinal at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 5-7 against Aryna Sabalenka. In her last event, ie the Italian Open, she reached the quarterfinal, where she lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4) against Peyton Stearns.
Meanwhile, Zeynep Sonmez had her best result at the Merida Open, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Emma Navarro in the quarterfinal. Other than that, she has not passed the second round at any of the events she has played in.
The clay season has not brought a change of fortunes for the Turkish player as she lost 0-6, 2-6 against Belinda Bencic at the Madrid Open, and failed to qualify for the Italian Open, losing against Ella Seidel in the qualifiers. Her last event was the Morocco Open in Rabat, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Anastasija Sevastova in the second round.
Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez prediction
Svitolina has played her best tennis on clay, as she has a 67 percent win rate on the surface. She has won seven clay-court titles in her career, the last of which was in Rouen this year. She is a four-time quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having reached the last eight recently in 2023, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Aryna Sabalenka.
On the other hand, Sonmez has not reached any WTA clay-court finals in her career, as her only final and title came on a hard court. She has reached one clay-court final on the Challenger Tour, at the 2023 Ljubljana Open, losing 0-6, 6-7 (7) against Marina Bassols Ribera.
Svitolina is the clear favorite as she is not only the seeded player but also a proven clay-court player.
Pick- Svitolina to win in straight sets.