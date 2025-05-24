French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez preview

In Picture: Elina Svitolina (Getty)

13th seed Elina Svitolina will begin her 2025 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Zeynep Sonmez. Svitolina has won 25 of the 33 matches she has played in 2025. She began the year with quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, losing against Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively.

Svitolina has had a very strong clay season so far, winning her only title in 2025 at the Open de Rouen with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) against Olga Danilovic in the final. She reached the semifinal at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 5-7 against Aryna Sabalenka. In her last event, ie the Italian Open, she reached the quarterfinal, where she lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4) against Peyton Stearns.

Meanwhile, Zeynep Sonmez had her best result at the Merida Open, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Emma Navarro in the quarterfinal. Other than that, she has not passed the second round at any of the events she has played in.

The clay season has not brought a change of fortunes for the Turkish player as she lost 0-6, 2-6 against Belinda Bencic at the Madrid Open, and failed to qualify for the Italian Open, losing against Ella Seidel in the qualifiers. Her last event was the Morocco Open in Rabat, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Anastasija Sevastova in the second round.

Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina -1100 -1.5 (-295) Over 18.5 (-125) Zeynep Sonmez +600 +1.5 (+190) Under 18.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elina Svitolina vs Zeynep Sonmez prediction

Svitolina has played her best tennis on clay, as she has a 67 percent win rate on the surface. She has won seven clay-court titles in her career, the last of which was in Rouen this year. She is a four-time quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having reached the last eight recently in 2023, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Aryna Sabalenka.

On the other hand, Sonmez has not reached any WTA clay-court finals in her career, as her only final and title came on a hard court. She has reached one clay-court final on the Challenger Tour, at the 2023 Ljubljana Open, losing 0-6, 6-7 (7) against Marina Bassols Ribera.

Svitolina is the clear favorite as she is not only the seeded player but also a proven clay-court player.

Pick- Svitolina to win in straight sets.

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More