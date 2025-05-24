French Open 2025: Emilio Nava vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Emilio Nava vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Emilio Nava vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview
Emilio Nava will lock horns with Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Nava has exclusively competed on the Challenger circuit this year and has stuck to clay as well. He started the season with a quarterfinal showing in Buenos Aires and a semifinal finish in Punta del Este. After a few early exits, he kicked off his incredible streak of three consecutive titles.
Nava bagged the titles at the Asuncion, Concepcion and Sarasota Challengers. He reached the final of the Tallahassee Challenger after that but came up short in it, bringing an end to his 19-match winning streak. He recently lost in the first round of the Savannah Challenger and the second round of the Tunis Challenger.
Van de Zandschulp commenced his clay swing at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest. He lost to Richard Gasquet in the first round, who staged a comeback to beat him. He was bundled out in the qualifying rounds of the BMW Open in Munich but got a second shot as a lucky loser.
Van de Zandschulp beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round before losing to Ben Shelton in the second round. He retired in the third set during his first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff at the Madrid Open. This will be his first tournament since then.
Emilio Nava vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Emilio Nava vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Emilio Nava vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction
Van de Zandschulp has a 1-3 record on clay in main draw matches at the ATP level this year. He's also making his comeback after a brief injury hiatus. He has a 3-4 record at the French Open and has faltered at the very first hurdle for the past two years.
Nava's impressive performances at the Challenger level earned him a wildcard into the main draw of the French Open. This will be his second appearance in Paris, following his first-round exit on his debut in 2023. He has probably played the most matches on clay compared to other players in the draw this year.
Even though it's at the Challenger level, Nava's 30-9 record on clay this year is quite impressive. Against a player like van de Zandschulp, who's struggling with his form, the American's results make him the clear favorite to win this match. This is probably his best shot at notching up his first win in Paris, given his own form and his opponent's struggles.
Pick: Emilio Nava to win in four sets.