French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs (23) Sebastian Korda

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda preview

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 French Open will be an All-American affair between the fifteenth-seed Frances Tiafoe and the twenty-third-seed Sebastian Korda. Tiafoe struggled to make consistent results as he could not win more than one match in his first six events of the year.

The turnaround for the American player came in his home event in Houston, where he won four matches to reach a final, where he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Jenson Brooksby. He had early exits in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 5-7 against Matteo Arnaldi. Once again, he could not sustain any momentum as he lost in the opening round in Rome and then in the second round in Hamburg.

Tiafoe started well at the French Open, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 against Roman Safiullin in the first round. He kept up the form, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 against Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

Sebastian Korda reached the final in Adelaide to begin his season, but lost against Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Novak Djokovic.

During the clay season, Korda has yet to get past the third round at any of the events he has played. He lost 3-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Casper Ruud in the third round in Madrid, and lost 4-6, 2-6 against Jaume Munar in the third round in Rome.

At the French Open, Korda began with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Luciano Darderi in the first round. He then faced off against his compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the second round, winning 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (2) to reach the third round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 3-3, with Korda winning 6-4, 6-4 at the Citi Open in 2024.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -102 +1.5 ( -210) Under 40.5 (-120) Sebastian Korda -125 -1.5 ( +140) Over 40.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Tiafoe and Korda have faced each other on the clay court only once, with Tiafoe winning 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the 2022 Estoril Open. Tiafoe won 57 and 44 per cent of the service and return points, while Korda won 56 and 43 per cent of the service and return points. The match was a close one, as the total points split per cent was 51-49 in favor of Tiafoe.

Tiafoe has won only one title on clay, and does not have a great record at Roland Garros, as this is the only second third-round appearance in Paris for the American. Meanwhile, Korda too has a solitary title on clay, while his best Roland Garros result was reaching the fourth round in 2020, where he lost against Rafael Nadal.

Korda has won his last three matches against Tiafoe, but Tiafoe's last victory against his compatriot came on clay. This, along with Tiafoe's form at the event, makes him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Tiafoe to win in four sets

