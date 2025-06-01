French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs (13) Elina Svitolina
Date: June 3, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN
Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face 13th-seeded Elina Svitolina for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (June 3).
Swiatek enjoyed smooth sailing in her first three matches in Paris last week, dropping an overall 14 games en route to the fourth round of the claycourt Major. The World No. 5 was then taken the distance by a resurgent Elena Rybakina on Sunday (June 1), having trailed her Kazakh opponent by a set and a break 45 minutes into their ninth career meeting.
However, the five-time Major winner refused to give up despite the pressure mounting on her, saving seven of the nine break points in the final two sets to eventually come through 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes to record her sixth consecutive quarterfinal showing on the famed terre battue. For her valiant efforts, the 23-year-old will next face the in-form Svitolina, who has won 29 of her 37 tour-level matches in 2025.
The World No. 14 has had a somewhat similar campaign to her Polish peer, not dropping a single set en route to the Round of 16 at this year's French Open. She then fell behind by a set and a break against 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini and also staved off three match points in the second set before securing a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes to reach the last-eight stage in Paris for the fifth time in 12 career appearances.
Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head
Swiatek leads Svitolina by margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While Swiatek defeated the Ukrainian in their lone claycourt encounter at the 2021 Italian Open, she dropped their only Major clash till date at 2023 Wimbledon in three sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina prediction
Swiatek's cross-court forehand was firing on all cylinders during her three-set bout with Rybakina on Sunday, allowing her to get on top of extended rallies. The three-time French Open defending champion's superiority from the baseline will go a long way in her next outing considering her opponent never lets a ball go past her with ease.
Svitolina has some of the best footwork and shot tolerance on the WTA Tour even at the age of 30. The former World No. 3 also possesses impressive shot selection, which will enable her to construct points. That said, she can't afford to get into pattern play with the fifth seed and will be better off looking for opportunities to open up the court with down-the-line shots.
For what it's worth, Swiatek has seemingly found her mojo back after a rough start to her 2025 season with her latest win at Roland Garros. She will likely douse her older opponent's challenge in convincing fashion on Tuesday.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.