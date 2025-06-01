French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs (13) Elina Svitolina

Date: June 3, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview

Iga Swiatek celebrates after reaching French Open QFs | Image Source: Getty

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face 13th-seeded Elina Svitolina for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (June 3).

Ad

Trending

Swiatek enjoyed smooth sailing in her first three matches in Paris last week, dropping an overall 14 games en route to the fourth round of the claycourt Major. The World No. 5 was then taken the distance by a resurgent Elena Rybakina on Sunday (June 1), having trailed her Kazakh opponent by a set and a break 45 minutes into their ninth career meeting.

However, the five-time Major winner refused to give up despite the pressure mounting on her, saving seven of the nine break points in the final two sets to eventually come through 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes to record her sixth consecutive quarterfinal showing on the famed terre battue. For her valiant efforts, the 23-year-old will next face the in-form Svitolina, who has won 29 of her 37 tour-level matches in 2025.

Ad

The World No. 14 has had a somewhat similar campaign to her Polish peer, not dropping a single set en route to the Round of 16 at this year's French Open. She then fell behind by a set and a break against 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini and also staved off three match points in the second set before securing a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes to reach the last-eight stage in Paris for the fifth time in 12 career appearances.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Swiatek leads Svitolina by margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While Swiatek defeated the Ukrainian in their lone claycourt encounter at the 2021 Italian Open, she dropped their only Major clash till date at 2023 Wimbledon in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Elina Svitolina +240 -1.5 (+425) Over 20.5 (-125) Iga Swiatek -325 +1.5 (-900) Under 20.5 (-115)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek's cross-court forehand was firing on all cylinders during her three-set bout with Rybakina on Sunday, allowing her to get on top of extended rallies. The three-time French Open defending champion's superiority from the baseline will go a long way in her next outing considering her opponent never lets a ball go past her with ease.

Ad

Svitolina has some of the best footwork and shot tolerance on the WTA Tour even at the age of 30. The former World No. 3 also possesses impressive shot selection, which will enable her to construct points. That said, she can't afford to get into pattern play with the fifth seed and will be better off looking for opportunities to open up the court with down-the-line shots.

For what it's worth, Swiatek has seemingly found her mojo back after a rough start to her 2025 season with her latest win at Roland Garros. She will likely douse her older opponent's challenge in convincing fashion on Tuesday.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More