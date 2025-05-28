Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada TSN, RDS

Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils preview

Jack Draper at the first round of the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

The World No. 5, Jack Draper, will lock horns with French veteran Gael Monfils in the second round at Roland Garros 2025.

Draper secured his first win at the French Open by defeating Mattia Bellucci in four sets. He had a shaky start, losing the first set 6-3, but bounced back in the next three, winning them 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. The Brit maintained a solid first-serve win percentage of 74 percent and scored 43 winners to seal the match.

The 23-year-old had a decent season leading up to Roland Garros, having reached the finals of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. Known for his hard-court prowess, he has adapted well to the slower surface this season.

The local favorite, Monfils, pulled off a heroic victory in the first round against Hugo Dellien. The match lasted three hours and 36 minutes, concluding in the fifth set. The Frenchman lost the first two sets 6-4, 6-3, but then staged a brilliant comeback on center court, winning the next three sets 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-1. Monfils fired 21 aces and 57 winners during the match to advance to the next round.

The 38-year-old has immense experience playing in Paris, as this marks his 18th appearance at the French Open. His best performance came in 2008, when he reached the semifinals, losing to Roger Federer in four sets. Apart from that, he has also reached three quarterfinals at his home Grand Slam. The experience and the crowd support will certainly aid him as he navigates his match.

Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Jack Draper and Gael Monfils on the ATP Tour. The duo met in 2022 at the Canada Masters in the Round of 16, where Monfils retired mid-match, enabling Draper to advance to the quarterfinal. Hence, the head-to-head record stands at 1-0, favoring the Brit.

Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils odds

Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the first round of 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper is having the best season of his career, having already won his first ATP 1000 title in Indian Wells and reached the finals in Madrid. He has begun to leverage his left-handedness in serves and is finding angles on clay. His improved movement could give him an edge over the older Monfils, especially after a grueling five-set opener.

However, Monfils is still going strong and playing to the best of his abilities. The former World No. 6 is known for his impeccable defense and athleticism, which he displayed in the first round as well. The veteran has always played with a touch of flair, which keeps the crowd engaged, and he feeds off that energy to produce unreal results on the court.

This second-round clash is set to be a guaranteed blockbuster at the French Open. Considering Draper’s youth and current form, he may weigh heavily on the local player in a best-of-five setting.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in five sets.

