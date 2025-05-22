French Open 2025: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Novak Djokovic-Alexander Zverev QF, Ben Shelton-Carlos Alcaraz 4R

The highly anticipated draw for the 2025 French Open men's singles has finally been unveiled. Over the next two weeks, 128 of the most talented players will fight for the coveted La Coupe des Mousquetaires.

At the French Open, all eyes will be on the top two seeds, Jannik Sinner and the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. While the former showed that his three-month suspension didn't do any damage to his rhythm in his comeback tournament at the Italian Open, the latter has been in scintillating form in this clay season, winning two Masters 1000 titles and finishing as the runner-up in Barcelona.

Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Jack Draper will be seeded third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, and also fancy their chances of a deep run. However, sixth seed and three-time champion Novak Djokovic, seventh seed and clay specialist Casper Ruud, and the eighth seed and in-form Lorenzo Musetti will also give it their best to get their hands on the French Open trophy.

There will be some exciting blockbusters from the get-go, with Alcaraz facing Kei Nishikori, Zverev playing Learner Tien, Ben Shelton playing Lorenzo Sonego, and many more such high-quality clashes. This will also be the final tournament of Richard Gasquet's career.

So, without any further ado, let's explore the possible ways the second Grand Slam of 2025, the French Open, could go down.

Top Half: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, and Novak Djokovic will provide a blend of experience and raw talent in this half

Jannik Sinner will be the top seed at the French Open- Source: Getty

Seeded Players: (1) Jannik Sinner, (3) Alexander Zverev, (5) Jack Draper, (6) Novak Djokovic, (9) Alex de Minaur, (11) Daniil Medvedev, (14) Arthur Fils, (16) Grigor Dimitrov, (17) Andrey Rublev, (18) Francisco Cerundolo, (19) Jakub Mensik, (22) Ugo Humbert, (26) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (27) Denis Shapovalov, (29) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (30) Hubert Hurkacz

Dark Horse: Corentin Moutet

Analysis: Jannik Sinner will kick things off against Arthur Rinderknech, following which he could face Gasquet. The Italian is likely to win the clash, meaning he would become the final opponent of Gasquet's illustrious career at the French Open. Moving on, things will only get harder as his next opponent could be Lehecka or Davidovich Fokina, and face Rublev or Fils in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals, he may have to face his friend Draper, though the likes of de Minaur, Alexander Bublik, João Fonseca, Hurkacz, and others will not make it easy for him. Sinner will then await the second quarter to unfold, where Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic will be. It is worth noting that neither man has been at their best this year, and home favorites like Humbert and Moutet will try and make the most of this opportunity.

While Zverev may falter to the likes of Cerundolo or Tallon Griekspoor, Djokovic has been rock solid at the Grand Slams and may fend off challenges even from the likes of Medvedev. Barring any injury, the Serb should be the one waiting for Sinner on the other side of the net in the semifinals, but the World No. 1 should be the one standing tall after this clash of generations at the French Open.

Semifinal Prediction: Jannik Sinner def. Novak Djokovic

Bottom Half: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Lorenzo Musetti will feature on the half of clay specialists

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Seeded Players: (2) Carlos Alcaraz, (4) Taylor Fritz, (7) Casper Ruud, (8) Lorenzo Musetti, (10) Holger Rune, (12) Tommy Paul, (13) Ben Shelton, (15) Frances Tiafoe, (20) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (21) Tomas Machac, (23) Sebastian Korda, (24) Karen Khachanov, (25) Alexei Popyrin, (28) Brandon Nakashima, (31) Givoanni Mpetshi Perricard, (32) Alex Michelsen

Dark Horse: Hamad Medjedovic

Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz will kick his title defense off with a blockbuster against Kei Nishikori. He will then face the winner of Lucca Nardi vs Fabian Marozsan and will likely face the big-serving Mpetshi Perricard next. In the fourth round, the Spaniard could face one of Shelton or Tsitsipas.

In the quarterfinals, Alcaraz should play Ruud, and watching two of the title favorites competing against each other in the final 8 should be a sign of relief for the other contenders. However, the Spaniard has been at a brilliant level and may prove to be too much for the Norwegian, who has had many ups and downs during the clay swing.

The third quarter could see a blockbuster fourth-round match between Musetti and Rune, the winner of which should end up winning the quarter. Though this American-dominated quarter with the likes of Korda, Fritz, Tiafoe, Nakshima, Michelsen, Reilly Opelka, Emilio Nava, and Jenson Brooksby does have the potential to stir up a storm, Rune should be able to crack the code to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Alcaraz and Rune have some amazing battles in their young careers and will keep on having more. Though Rune got the upper hand in the final of the Barcelona Open, the Spaniard should get his revenge in a promising showdown at the French Open.

Semifinal Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz def. Holger Rune

French Open 2025 Final prediciton:

In their first Grand Slam final clash, Carlos Alcaraz should defeat Jannik Sinner to successfully defend his title and win his fifth Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz def. Jannik Sinner

