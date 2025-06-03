French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik
Date: June 4, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2025.
Sinner commenced his quest for a maiden title at the clay court Major with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over Arthur Rinderknech. He beat another home hope, Richard Gasquet, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in the second round. He followed it up with one of his most dominant performances in recent times, scoring a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win over Jiri Lehecka in the third round.
Sinner was up against 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round. The first set was a walk in the park for the Italian, claiming it for the loss of only one game. He broke his opponent's serve twice in the second set to take it. The two were on even footing for most of the third set. With the Russian serving to stay in the match at 5-4, the top seed snagged the final break of the match to register a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win.
Bublik beat James Duckworth in straight sets in his opener here. He looked down and out against ninth seed Alex de Minaur in the second round but fought back from two sets down to win the match. A routine win against Henrique Rocha put him in the fourth round, where fifth seed Jack Draper awaited him.
After a strong start to the match by both players, Draper bagged the last three games of the first set to clinch it. He started the second set with a break of serve but Bublik broke back immediately to remain hot on his tail. He secured another break down the line to capture the set. The Kazakh didn't miss a beat for the rest of the match to complete a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head
Sinner leads their rivalry 3-1. Bublik won their previous encounter at the Halle Open 2023 following the Italian's mid-match retirement.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction
Bublik had won only four matches at the French Open since his debut in 2019 until last year. He has now won four consecutive matches to reach his maiden Major quarterfinal. He was quite emotional after achieving this milestone following his win over Draper. His record on clay this year currently stands at 8-4 after his latest win.
It's hardly a surprise to see Sinner at this stage given his incredible results over the past 18 months. He improved his record on clay this year to 9-1 with his latest win. He's gunning to reach the last four here for the second consecutive year.
Bublik's only win against Sinner came courtesy of the latter's retirement. However, he has already knocked out a couple of top 10 players in Paris and will be eager to claim the biggest scalp of the tournament. The Kazakh's unpredictability makes him a tough opponent to counter.
Aside from being a sharp shotmaker from the baseline, Bublik's trickery with his underarm serves and other tactics could keep Sinner on his toes. However, the Italian's consistent gameplay is tough to beat. Additionally, his 51-0 record against everyone outside of the top 20 since the start of 2024 makes him a nightmare match-up for most of the tour, further improving his odds to win this match.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.