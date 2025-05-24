French Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan preview

Paolini plays a forehand in the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Yua Yuan in the first round of the French Open.

Paolini is a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. After exiting the Australian Open in the third round, she reached the semifinals in Miami and Stuttgart. The Italian then secured a title-winning run in Rome by defeating Coco Gauff in the finals, 6-4, 6-2.

Paolini started her campaign at the Italian Open by cruising past Jelena Ostapenko and Diana Shnaider in the initial few rounds. She then outmuscled Peyton Stearns in the semifinal and made no mistake against Coco Gauff to lift the title.

Yuan in action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Yue Yuan is yet to find her best potential on tour. After a third-round appearance in Brisbane, she's chalked up early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Katerina Siniakova, she was outfoxed in the first round of the Miami Open, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4).

Yuan will enter Paris after a disappointing run in Rome. She took on Antonia Ruzic in the first qualification round and lost to the Croatian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Yuan is making her second appearance at the French Open this year.

Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan head-to-head

Paolini leads the head-to-head against Yuan 2-0. She defeated the Chinese pro most recently in the 2024 Wuhan Open.

Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini -2000 -1.5(-400) Over 17.5(-140) Yue Yuan +825 +1.5(+250) Under 17.5(-102)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan prediction

Paolini during a practice session at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini captured her second WTA 1000 crown at the Italian Open. She will be delighted with the win on home soil and high on confidence entering Paris this year. The Italian was one win away from capturing the French Open in 2024, but Iga Swiatek stood in her way in the final.

Yuan, on the other hand, hasn't competed much on clay so far. To her credit, she dropped down a level to play the ITF W100 in Oeiras and convincingly clinched the title. The 26-year-old has decent potential on clay, but still needs to raise her level to challenge Paolini in the first round.

Considering their record in Paris and results this year, Paolini is the clear favorite to come out on top. The fourth seed is one of the main contenders to win this year and should be able to continue her rich vein of form at Roland Garros.

Pick: Paolini to win in straight sets.

