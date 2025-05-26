French Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Anca Todoni preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Jessica Pegula (3) vs Anca Todoni
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport
Jessica Pegula vs Anca Todoni preview
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will begin another quest for a maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open against World No. 88 Anca Todoni. This will be the American's sixth appearance in the main draw of the Claycourt Slam, while her opponent will be making her debut.
Pegula has played several tournaments already in the first half of 2025 and bagged two titles. Her claycourt season began in exceptional style as she won the Charleston Open, defeating the likes of Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin.
However, since then, the American has been on a downward trajectory. She has notched up more losses than wins and will be hoping to change it up in Paris.
Meanwhile, Todoni is preparing to make her French Open main draw debut, but her form is also questionable. The 20-year-old Romanian's favorite surface is clay, as she has won three WTA Challenger titles on it. However, when it comes to the big stages, she is yet to make a mark.
She won the Megasaray Hotels Open in Antalya back in March. At the Madrid Open, she lost in the first round of qualifying, but bounced back at the Italian Open with a first-round qualifying win over Harriet Dart before having to retire ahead of her second-round match.
Jessica Pegula vs Anca Todoni head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Jessica Pegula and Anca Todoni, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Jessica Pegula vs Anca Todoni odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jessica Pegula vs Anca Todoni prediction
Jessica Pegula has struggled for consistency since her Charleston triumph, holding a 3-4 record on clay, including a disappointing opening-round loss to Anna Kalinskaya in Strasbourg. Anca Todoni, meanwhile, has lost three of her last four matches, with her only win coming in straight sets over Harriet Dart in Rome qualifying.
Pegula, one of only six players to reach all four Slam quarterfinals in the past five years, hasn’t lost to an unseeded player at Roland Garros (7-0). That experience and reliability could prove decisive once again.
While Todoni enjoys clay and has potential, Pegula’s experience, composure under pressure, and higher-level match play should see her through comfortably.
Pick: Jessica Pegula in straight sets